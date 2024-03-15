How Waratahs plan to get the most out of Mark Nawaqanitawase at fullback
The NSW Waratahs are under instructions to get more pill to X-factor Mark Nawaqanitawase and snap out of their second-half slumber in pursuit of a vital Super Rugby Pacific win over the Blues.
The Waratahs blew a golden opportunity to post back-to-back victories over New Zealand opposition for the first time since the glory days when they held the title in 2015 with a last-start 23-21 loss to the Highlanders.
The defeat leaves the Tahs with a precarious 1-2 win-loss early-season record in a 15-round competition regarded as more a sprint than a marathon.
Compounding the disappointment of failing to back up their stirring win over the defending champion Crusaders was losing classy teenager Max Jorgensen with a hip injury.
Skipper Jake Gordon says the Tahs must use Nawaqanitawase’s switch from winger to fullback to cover Jorgensen’s absence as a positive.
“But, look, I think the exciting thing for Mark at 15 is he can get his hands on the ball whenever he wants.
“He’s a great aerial threat, good under the ball. He can beat defenders one on one.
“So the more we give him the ball, it will be important for us tomorrow night.”
Early doors in the competition the Waratahs have the best strike-rate in the 20 minutes before halftime.
But Darren Coleman’s side are conversely proving sleepy in the same period after the interval.
The lapse ultimately cost them against the Highlanders and Gordon says the problem has been recognised.
“It’s probably a little bit more of a mindset thing,” he said.
“We’ve put a lot of emphasis in the first 40 minutes and done a pretty good job there.
“But, yeah, we’ve addressed our halftimes, possibly a few things we could tweak, what we’re doing in the sheds.
“I think when you raise awareness about that sort of stuff, you’ll get a fix pretty quickly too.”
While NSW will be without Jorgensen, the Waratahs are thrilled to be handing reserve hooker Jay Fonokalafi a debut off the bench after the 27-year-old concreter received an SOS call from Coleman while on a building site this week.
“It’s super exciting for Jay,” Gordon said of the Kiwi-born rookie who grew up idolising the Blues.
“He’s only been in for the week. I think we met him Tuesday night.
“He’s spent some time in Shute Shield with the Parramatta Two Blues, had a really good year last year.
“He’s left his family over in Auckland, which is a big move for him and shows his dedication towards the team.
“Those feel-good stories are great for rugby.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Bennie girl already wetting her panties in terror….22 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!24 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.3 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes12 Go to comments
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the Springboks and Rassie. Rassie first coached the cheetahs and with that team he used multiphase attacks with planned moves coming off second, third and fourth phase. He used his light system way back then and then with the stormers he did the same. Munster, when coached by him, were exciting to watch and opened up defences with strong attacking play. The Springboks are pragmatic, they play whats in front of them. They played the games against NZ in the final and England in the semi with a basic game plan because it was wet. In every other game they ran the ball a significant amount. Against France they even turned down the three on several occassions in search of the try and ran the ball a lot during that match. Against Scotland they attacked for large portions of the match. Against Ireland they were not allowed to develop phases because Ireland kept winning turnovers but they ran plenty of ball in that game only losing narrowly to a side who were better at retaining the ball. Rassie has brought in Brown to develop their attacking game further because he knows with law changes the Boks need to adapt further and winning the next world cup will need a higher ball in play time and a team that can retain the ball more and break down defences with good movement and attacking plays. Rassie is not a dictator but rather an innovator open to ideas and with Brown they will collaborate on how to get the best out of their players.22 Go to comments
Well different tactics have different merits and each needs specialised players and talent to pull them off so why the 6-2 is demonised is beyond me. Its a valid tactic and bench strength in this age of big benches is something that is used as a weapon by all teams so why shouldnt teams be able to decide how they want to use that weapon. This endless drove of righteous crusaders who hate the idea of a 6-2 and claim its spoiling the game would rather everyone conforms to the same standard but that would remove interesting narratives and create boring predictable use of the bench. This would create an even less interesting spectacle and would harm the game24 Go to comments
so SA teams even know how to attack?22 Go to comments
The problem is, Fisher likes his teams to incessantly cheat when they are under pressure, like kiwis. His Brumbies teams did it and so did the Wallabies when he was coaching under Rennie. He will get on well with the Acerbic Hobbit. Look how much the Reds penalty rate has dropped now that hopeless kiwi Thorn is not coaching the Reds6 Go to comments
Getting the team back together, the one that was making progress before it was unceremoniously jettisoned by McLennan and Jones.6 Go to comments
go hurricanes!!14 Go to comments
Traitor, although he wouldn't have made it into AB’s8 Go to comments
So what’s new, give them a break. With all the players missing from last years team, it’s going to take them awhile to come right & be competitive again. Next year, you’ll be singing their praises. All teams have down time. From international teams down to grassroots3 Go to comments
I like this for the Aussies. It’d be great to get back to a proper arm-wrestle for the Bledisloe every year.6 Go to comments
The whole arrogant tone of this is why nobody likes England.8 Go to comments
There’s a sniff of Bledisloe in the air.6 Go to comments
Good addition - I recall he had the Aussies highly ranked in the world in defending the maul amongst other impressive stats.6 Go to comments
Gets even more cray cray with HIA and Blood bin and temp replacements. Gatland had a whinge about that during RWC on a game that did not involve him. *Temporary replacements - all* A temporary replacement can be temporarily replaced (even if all replacements have been used). If a temporary replacement is injured, that player may also be replaced. If a temporary replacement is sent off, the originally replaced player is not permitted to return to the playing area, except to comply with Law 3.19 or 3.20, and only if the player has been medically cleared to do so and does so within the required time of leaving the field of play. If the temporary replacement is temporarily suspended, the replaced player is not permitted to return to the field of play until after the period of suspension, except to comply with Law 3.19 or 3.20, and only if the player has been medically cleared to do so and does so within the required time of leaving the field of play. If the time allowed for a temporary replacement elapses during half-time, the replacement shall become permanent unless the replaced player returns to the field of play immediately at the start of the second half. *Tactical replacements joining the match* Tactically replaced players may return to play only when replacing: An injured front-row player. A player with a blood injury. A player with a head injury. A player who has just been injured as a result of foul play (as verified by the match officials). The nominated player described in Law 3.19 or 3.20.24 Go to comments
*Determined by Squad size* Squad size - 15 or fewer Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 3 Squad size - 16, 17 or 18 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 4 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Either a prop or a hooker Squad size - 19, 20, 21 or 22 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 5 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Both a prop and a hooker Squad size - 23 Minimum number of front row players in the squad - 6 Must be able to replace at the first time of asking - Loose-head prop, tight-head prop and hooker24 Go to comments
F this. There must be a major reaction by Ireland. Last game. In Dublin. We put this right.1 Go to comments
I don’t know where people (such as the author) get off calling a 5-3 split “traditional”, rugby didn’t even have replacements until 1968, only had two or less until 1990 (and these were extremely restricted in use), and it wasn’t until the professional era that they went up to three and permitted voluntary substitution. Eight is even more recent, coming only in 2009. At this rate of change, an entire XV will be sitting on the bench by the end of the decade. Why rugby doesn’t just introduce a cap on the number of substitutions made and reduce the number of replacements back to 5 or less is beyond me, but if the lawmakers continue to prefer this path, they can’t complain that rugby is dominated by kicking and teams are using 6-2 and 7-1 benches, since they have actively incentivised it.24 Go to comments