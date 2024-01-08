Connacht confirm Mack Hansen to miss Six Nations
Ireland have suffered a major injury blow with wing Mack Hansen being ruled out of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Hansen was due to undergo surgery on Monday after suffering a dislocated shoulder during Connacht’s United Rugby Championship clash against Munster.
“Mack Hansen (shoulder) will undergo surgery today for a dislocated shoulder and is expected to be unavailable for three-four months,” Connacht said.
Defending Six Nations champions Ireland kick off their campaign against France in Marseille on February 2, with their final game being a Dublin appointment with Scotland six weeks later.
Hansen, 25, has rapidly developed into a key player for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, scoring nine tries in 21 Tests since making his debut in February 2022.
He will also miss Connacht’s final two Investec Champions Cup pool games against Lyon and Bristol.
