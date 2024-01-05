Dragons deliver crushing Ashton Hewitt injury update

The Dragons have confirmed that winger Ashton Hewitt underwent surgery on his right knee on Wednesday and is now set for a long spell out of action.

The 29-year-old picked up the injury to his anterior cruciate ligament ahead of the Dragons’ New Year’s Day win over the Scarlets. This is the second major knee injury of his career, having ruptured his ACL in 2021.

The injury came just days after Hewitt became the Dragons’ joint-second highest try scorer of all time, level with Hallam Amos on 36, seven behind Aled Brew.

Though a timescale has not been given for the recovery, it is unlikely that the winger will play again this season, which is a damaging blow to the Dragons who sit second from bottom in the United Rugby Championship table.

Head Coach Dai Flanagan said: “We are all devastated for Ashton and it is cruel that a player who has experienced this type of injury before now faces another spell out of the game.

“Ashton has been impressive for us this season, getting back to the levels we know he can produce and being a real catalyst for some of our better performances.

“He has undergone surgery and now starts his journey back surrounded by our medical staff and physios, and with the support and backing of us all at Dragons.

“I am sure our supporters will join us in sending our best wishes to Ashton and wishing him well with his recovery.”