Brumbies player ratings vs Blues | Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman saw the Brumbies play their final fixture of their Aotearoa road trip against the Blues at Eden Park.

Having won seven of their last nine home games against the Brumbies, the Blues rightfully enjoyed favouritism going into the match.

And that favouritism was rightfully bestowed as the Blues ran out emphatic victors 38-10 on the back of skill and physicality at the breakdown coupled with a determined, suffocating defensive effort that never allowed the Brumbies to find a way to play their rugby.

This is how the Brumbies rated:

1. Scott Sio – 7/10

A fine response to last weeks match. He was one of the better Brumbies on the park tonight and managed to gain some ascendency in the scrum that would be one of the few good news stories for the Brumbies tonight.

2. Connal McInerney – 6

He had a crack and scored a deserved team try yet was part of a Brumbies forward pack that was dominated at the breakdown and despite his efforts at the set piece, didn’t feature as much as was required around the park.

3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) – 6

Was struggling at the set piece early on but as good players do, he found a way to turn the tide. Toiled hard but was part of an outfit that was out muscled and out worked.

4. Darcy Swain – 6.5

Tried to impose himself on the Blues pack to his credit. Toiled hard and was the Brumbies main in the lineout where he also caused the Blues some issues but gave away far too many penalties tonight. Scratch this one up to experience.

5. Nick Frost – 6

Didn’t really feature as he did last week against the Chiefs. Missed a tackle on Finlay Christie that allowed him to continue to his try. Like his locking counterpart, he will ultimately benefit from matches like this.

6. Rob Valetini – 7

Arguably the most potent Brumbies forward in attack and exhausted himself in defence yet worryingly missed a few too many tackles and will need to rectify that if he is to press for higher honours later in the season.

7. Tom Cusack – 5.5

A fair effort by the Vice-Captain but never really appeared to impose himself on the match despite his intent to do so. Probably as he was outplayed by his opposite and his side never found their rhythm that didn’t assist.

8. Henry Stowers – 7

Outstanding in defence but didn’t really feature in attack. If he is to cement himself in the back row at this level, he will need to start finding a more cogent ball-in-hand game.

9. Nic White – 6

Dropped off too many tackles tonight and not his greatest performance in game management despite making some very intelligent options when under pressure. He was a threat that Blues managed well.

10. Noah Lolesio – 6

Never really found his rhythm but showed glimpses of what a threat he can be however the attacking options chosen weren’t the most optimal and those appeared to be repeated at times when it was becoming obvious that fresh thinking was required.

11. Tom Wright – 5.5

An intelligent effort marred by poor execution.

12. Irae Simone – 5.5

Tough night in the midfield but toiled hard yet never really found a way to dominant the advantage line in his channel which is so important to this Brumbies attacking initiatives.

13. Len Ikitau – 7

Was pretty staunch in defence and managed to have Blues players held up forcing the maul and trapping the Blues out. Didn’t really feature in attack but that was largely due to the fact the Blues were causing the Brumbies too many issues closer in.

14. Solomone Kata – 5.5

Just didn’t get into the match. At a time when the Brumbies were not bending the Blues line, it would have been an opportunity for him to find some work in attack as he simply wasn’t getting much ball out wide. Needs to work himself into the game in the future.

15. Tom Banks – 7

Threatening as ever with the few opportunities he had but couldn’t really capitalise on those opportunities as the Blues delivered a defensive masterclass tonight.

Reserves:

16. Folau Fainga’a – 5

Getting yellow carded isn’t the type of impact sought, especially just after his side received a formal warning. A night to forget for him.

17. Harry Lloyd – 5

Didn’t create the impact as desired from the bench.

18. Sefo Kautai – 5

Like Lloyd, didn’t really feature.

19. Tom Hooper – 5

No real impact.

20. Luke Reimer – 6.5

Worked hard in defence and made a fist of it.

21. Ryan Lonergan – 5

Looked active but failed to create.

22. Bayley Kuenzle – 5.5

Again showed he has something to offer but not enough time tonight to really shine.

23. Mack Hansen – 5

Didn’t get into the match with any great force.