9:10pm, 22 July 2020

Ben Lam will play his 50th and final game for the Hurricanes when they take on the Crusaders in Christchurch this Saturday.

Lam, who has been with the Hurricanes since 2017 and scored 32 tries (160 points) for the side, has signed with Bordeaux in the Top 14 for next season.

The Wellington-based Super Rugby team are now on a three-game winning streak, after dramatically beating the Blues 29-27 at Sky Stadium last Weekend.

Co-captain Dane Coles will not travel with the squad due to a minor back complaint. It means Asafo Aumua takes over the number two jersey, with Ricky Riccitelli on the bench.

The rest of the starting XV remains largely unchanged, with the only exception being Wes Goosen who gets the nod ahead of Kobus Van Wyk.

On the bench, Chase Tiatia, Tevita Mafileo and Vince Aso come into the fold – with the rest left status quo.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (c), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Tevita Mafileo, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Vince Aso, Chase Tiatia.