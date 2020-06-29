11:02am, 29 June 2020

All Blacks and Crusaders lock Scott Barrett has said his surgery “went well” last Thursday. The 26-year-old was expected to lead Scott Robinson’s side in this year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign, but was ruled out for the season last week with a toe injury sustained during an intra-squad match before the Crusaders’ opening match.

The 36-cap All Black provided an update on his health on Instagram, also saying he was “gutted to be out of the Super Rugby season before it even started”.

In his absence, hooker Codie Taylor has taken over the captaincy of the South Island side, leading the reigning Super Rugby champions to two victories in their opening two games.

The Barretts have been under-represented this season with Jordie also missing the Hurricanes’ opening two games of the season with a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, Beauden has made a barnstorming start to his time in Auckland with the Blues, steering them to three straight wins in his first appearances since the All Blacks’ semi-final loss to England at the Rugby World Cup last October.

There is not yet any clarification as to how long Scott will be out of action for, but he is set to miss the rest of the Super Rugby season, which is to run to 16 August.

The rugby calendar still is murky for the rest of 2020, and even 2021, so it is unknown if Barrett will actually miss any Test rugby with his injury, as World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has said there is a possibility that there will be no more international rugby this year.

The Crusaders travel south this weekend to take on the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, knowing a bonus point win will put them top of the standings ahead of their contest with the equally high-flying Blues the week after.