Internationals    

11 uncapped players named to start in an England A team skippered by Lewis Ludlow

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Eddie Jones has named his England A team for Sunday’s clash in Leicester versus Scotland A, a fixture where John Mitchell will be the matchday head coach and the side will be skippered by Lewis Ludlow of Gloucester, one of eleven uncapped players named in the XV for the uncapped outing.

Sam Underhill (concussion) and Fraser Dingwall (calf) were unavailable for selection after sustaining injuries in training, but five Leicester players will start the game at their home ground, Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Ellis Genge, who will be vice-captain, is joined by club teammates Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, Dan Kelly and Freddie Steward.

Ludlow will skipper the side from blindside flanker, with Ben Curry at openside and Callum Chick at No8. Curtis Langdon (hooker) and Charlie Ewels (lock) complete the forward pack.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Maro Itoje explains what it is like playing for Saracens

Jacob Umaga will start at fly-half with Harry Randall at scrum-half. Ollie Lawrence is at outside centre with Max Malins and Adam Radwan on the wings. Uncapped Jamie Blamire and Trevor Davison are named as replacements alongside Beno Obano, Ted Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Dan Robson, George Furbank and Joe Cokanasiga.

Mitchell said: “This squad has grown over the past few weeks, is full of energy and competition and the players have given their all. Now the next step is for us to work even harder at becoming more cohesive in the final stages of our preparation. We are looking forward to a tough game against Scotland A. We have prepared well and will arrive ready for it.”

ENGLAND A (vs Scotland A, Sunday)
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
14. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)
13. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)
12. Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
11. Max Malins (Bristol Bears (loan) / Saracens, 7 caps)
10. Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)
9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)
2. Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)
3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
4. Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)
5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)
6. Lewis Ludlow (C) (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)
7. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)
8. Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Replacements:
16. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)
17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)
18. Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)
19. Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)
20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)
21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)
22. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)
23. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

