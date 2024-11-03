“He’s given Connacht everything” – Bundee Aki’s future, and an exciting tactical innovation

On Halloween night, back in 2014, Bundee Aki made his Connacht debut at Liberty Stadium against an Ospreys side on a six-game winning streak. Despite having Kieran Marmion and Rodney Ah-You released from the Ireland squad to bolster them, Connacht fell to a 26-11 defeat as the Welsh side stretched that streak.

Ten years on, Aki is one of only four Connacht players from that match still at the province (although former captain John Muldoon is now on the coaching staff). The centre trained on Halloween day, this year, in Portugal with the Ireland squad. Andy Farrell’s group is in Quinta da Lago for some warm weather training, but training has been carried out in pouring rain as the region comes to term with downfalls that have severely affected many Iberian communities.

Training during a deluge is now second nature to Aki in Galway – home for the past decade. The New Zealand native experienced the ‘unbelievable privilege’ of becoming an Irish citizen, in September. Mack Hansen jokes that Brad Pitt could stroll down Shop Street, in Galway, and everyone would not pay any notice, if Aki was walking the other way. Aki is back with the international squad as they prepare for November games against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia, but with reports from France suggesting these may amount to the beginning of the end, when it comes to his Test career.

“Bundee has created a persona and a reputation for himself that is probably second to none, in Galway. If he walks down the street, the street stops.”

Andy Friend made those comments to the Off The Ball podcast, following speculation of a possible approach made to the Connacht centre by Toulon. It has been 10 years since Aki made that Connacht debut, and the fear of him one day leaving has never been far away. Modern rugby trends, though, provide a fascinating shift that could see Aki play on with province and country for a few years, yet.

The IRFU are well used to transfer stories surfacing in publications, and across social media, but they may have felt they had time before dousing these Aki flames. The 34-year-old is contracted with the union, and with Connacht, until the summer of 2026.

Friend handed over the coaching reins to Pete Wilkins in the summer of 2023. During his tenure at Connacht, the Aussie frequently dealt with questions regarding Aki’s future. Back in January of 2023, it was Munster being linked with a move for the Ireland international. “I have no doubt Bundee will stay here – it is all just paper talk as far as I am aware,” he commented.

Aki will be 37 when the World Cup kicks off in Australia, in 2027. His form has been exceptional over the past three years, but Ireland have made a habit of relying on veterans in the tournament and have still not progressed beyond the quarter finals.

Less than two years, and one newly signed IRFU central contract on, it was Wilkins fielding the Bundee queries. “There are always rumours around this time of year at contract time and as soon as the French clubs start doing business there is always chatter about that,” Wilkins told TG4. “But, look, Bundee is happy here.

“We love Bundee and I think everyone knows that. The Irish public love Bundee and the Connacht public. The IRFU will work through that and I’m sure it will have a good resolution.”

He came into the Connacht team as an offloading, line-breaking tyro. He started more games at 13 than 12, for Connacht, under Pat Lam. Over time, Aki settled into the inside centre role and, certainly in Test rugby, tempered his game. He became a workhorse in that ilk of a latter-career Brian O’Driscoll – still providing go-forward ball but an extra loose forward on the pitch. A right pain at the breakdown. In the space of 18 months, two red cards for high-shot tackles threatened to scuttle his Test career, but it was a show of faith by British & Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland that provided the biggest stage to prove the doubters wrong. He rewarded Gatland by delivering for the Lions, and has yet to look back.

That being said, Ireland have plenty of centre possibilities, primed and upcoming. Leinster alone provide Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley. Stuart McCloskey is an Ireland squad regular, by now, with provincial teammates James Hume and Jude Postelthwaite as options. Munster have Tom Farrell and Sean O’Brien, who recently toured with Emerging Ireland, while Connacht have two decent prospects, in Cathal Forde and Hugh Gavin.

In the era of 6:2 and 7:1 splits, Aki could still serve a purpose with Ireland. He could be Farrell’s ultimate impact sub.

Aki turns 35 in April, next year, ahead of a possible second Lions call-up. Bowing out from the Test scene in Australia, especially if the Wallabies series can be won, would be a nice way to go. Toulon paid Munster €300,000 to buy Antoine Frisch out of the final year of his Munster contract. If they really desired Aki, and a similar deal could be arranged, Toulon could pair the Connacht stalwart with Frisch. It is a whole heap of change, but Toulon – even post Mourad Boudjellal – have shown they are not willing to wait when they really want something.

Aki is fast approaching the next stage of his career and recent developments in world rugby, spurred by South Africa, provide an exciting tactical use for Bundee Aki. In the era of 6:2 and 7:1 splits, Aki could still serve a purpose with Ireland. He could be Farrell’s ultimate impact sub.

Following their back-to-back Champions Cup wins, in May 2023, La Rochelle chief Ronan O’Gara spoke well on his side developing players that could function as hybrid options on the bench. Levani Botia is the golden example – the Fijian can be deployed in the back row or backline, whatever his club’s needs. Botia has a couple of inches, and pounds, on Aki but he could slot into a back row, off the bench. Aki has often been called upon to pack down in scrums for Connacht and Ireland, and could get more training and match reps if his coaches wanted a hybrid bench option.

Farrell has shown with his squad and team calls that he will retain ageing players if he feels they still have something to give. As the seasons progress, towards the 2027 World Cup, Aki might not be able to replicate his savage efforts from first to last whistle, but he could be a fearsome ‘closer’. Imagine Aki pelting out for the final 20 minutes of a winner-takes-all clash?

That is one, enticing path the newly minted Irish citizen could go down. For those that have been closely involved with Aki, or followed his journey over the past decade, there is an understanding that the next big career call is his to make.

Mary Hickey, a long-time member of the Connacht Clan supporters’ group, feels most fans will back whatever move Aki takes next. “He’s at an age where he will have to start looking at the financial security of his family,” she says. “His next contract might be his last one, so he needs to do what is best for him, and his family.

“Will he be around for the next World Cup? It’s hard to tell. If he goes abroad, he goes abroad. It would be worse if he goes to another province – that would feel like a betrayal. He’s given Connacht everything, though. No one would begrudge him, were he to move away.”