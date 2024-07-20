Eric Rush: France have ‘perfect’ Olympic sevens recipe

Eric Rush’s heart is fighting a losing battle with his head. A passionate New Zealander from top to toe, the former All Black wants to back his countrymen to win their first-ever men’s Olympic sevens gold in Paris later this month. That feeling is only increased by the fact his son, Brady Rush, will be on the field at Stade de France.

But his head has been turned by Olympic hosts France.

“It’s great for the tournament that Dupont is there. With him in the team, jeez, their whole country is going to be watching,” Rush said. “They have a hell of a chance.”

Eric Rush would love New Zealand men’s rugby sevens squad to win gold in France (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

“Their team seems to be the same size and the same speed,” sevens legend Rush said. “They are big, fast athletic guys – just the perfect recipe for sevens. They look like Fiji, they are all 6ft4in and they run like the wind.”

The only one who isn’t a man mountain – the exception that proves the rule, perhaps – is one Antoine Dupont. Add him and the crowd factor to the mix and Rush really starts purring.

The man who was a key part of the professionalisation, and specialisation of men’s sevens has loved watching France’s progress this past season. A first regular season series win in 19 years, secured at the HSBC SVNS Series stop on Vancouver, was swiftly followed by victory in the Grand Final in Madrid. They’re milestones that do not come around by chance.

ONE TO WATCH 🇫🇷 At #Paris2024, Antoine Dupont will undoubtedly push himself to the maximum in an effort to meet his ambitious goals.#Rugby7s pic.twitter.com/spYhHQWiEf — Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) July 5, 2024

“They have put some homework into it since they were awarded the Olympic Games four years ago and they are where they are now,” Rush said. “It’s been a long-term plan. It has to be, you can’t do what they’ve done in 12 months. It’s a gradual thing, you have to build up guys who can play the level – but, more importantly, you have to have depth as well.”

Rush was no stranger to dominance in his playing days. The winger helped New Zealand win the first six editions of the World Series. But despite their obvious excellence and home advantage, he is certainly not suggesting France will have it all their own way.

It’s the bounce of a ball or a referee’s call. One pass makes all the difference.

“Six of those sides (in Madrid for the SVNS Series Grand Final) have a very good chance,” he said. “It’s the bounce of a ball or a referee’s call. One pass makes all the difference.”

A run through his top picks further underlines what Rush is talking about.

First up, defending champions Fiji – who the New Zealander believes might just be hitting top their straps on cue.

“I could see a little bit of swagger to their game in Madrid, to me that was all that was missing,” he said of the Pacific Islanders who finished third at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final, after struggling in the early and mid-part of the season.

“When their confidence is up, they are nigh-on unbeatable. Once they have their tails up, you’ll be chasing them all day.”

The team that not only pipped them to second in Madrid but also repeatedly sent them packing during the SVNS Series has impressed Rush, too.

Rush is wary of the potential threat of Argentina’s Marcos Moneta. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

“Argentina have got two or three players I love watching,” the double Commonwealth Games champion said. “When (Marcos) Moneta is there, they are tough to beat. (Mateo) Graziano, who got three tries against New Zealand in Madrid, he’s been on their bench all year. Now, they’ve got another guy who’s got some belief and is confident, they will be even more dangerous.”

As if that was not enough, Rush loves the Irish attitude of ‘not caring who they are up against’. With 15s star Hugo Keenan catching the eye in Madrid and Terry Kennedy scoring tries for fun, they will be ‘there or thereabouts’.

Add on the Aussies – ‘always have good players’ – plus the ‘standout’ quality of South Africa’s power and it is no wonder Rush is not planning on placing any bets on the outcome.

Are you asking me to take the heart out of it?

One thing he is planning on doing is being in the crowd to watch it all unfold at Stade de France. Son Brady will be wearing his dad’s number two shirt, with New Zealand’s long time number two Tim Mikkelson handing it over several seasons back.

Veteran Mikkelson is one of a few big-name players who have not had quite enough time to recover from recent injuries. He and Joe Webber will travel to France as reserves. The fact they have not been able to make it is a good sign in Rush’s eyes, showing off the depth the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallists still possess.

Brady Rush could do something his father never had the chance to. (Photo by Edmund So/Getty Images)

It also means Brady Rush has the potential to do something even his dad never managed.

“To watch him win Olympic gold would be right up there,” Rush senior confirmed.

But when pushed for his final predictions, the head still ruled.

“Are you asking me to take the heart out of it?” Rush laughed. “I would say we are going to be up there, top three, but it is hard to look past the French being at home, and then Argentina and – I guess – the Irish. There are your top four.”