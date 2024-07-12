Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
52 - 12
FT
U20
29 - 11
FT
U20
28 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
45 - 13
FT
U20
28 - 43
FT
14 - 36
FT
34 - 31
FT
Tuesday
08:00
U20
Today
13:00
Today
18:30
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:45
Tomorrow
06:05
Tomorrow
07:55
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
10:30
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
Sunday
13:00
U20
England Women's

Young England stars told they must ‘nail basics’ to overcome France

By Martyn Thomas
Action from the Six Nations Women's Summer Series between Wales and England at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy, Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 (Photo by Ben Brady / Inpho)

England U20 Women No.8 Steph Else has urged her teammates to concentrate on their “discipline and just nailing our basics” as they attempt to secure a rare age-grade victory against France in Parma on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Else, the Premiership Women’s Rugby Young Player of the Season, was part of the team that lost 74-0 to Les Bleuettes in Rouen in April.

That is the biggest defeat ever suffered by an England women’s team and the Gloucester-Hartpury star admitted this week that it had left the squad in “quite a lot of pain”.

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Abbie Ward: Bump in the Road | trailer

Bump in the Road explores the challenges faced by professional female athletes and all working mothers, featuring England lock, Abbie Ward. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

However, Else, who captained England to their 55-24 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series victory against Wales on Tuesday, believes the side has improved since then.

And she is confident they have what it takes to secure a second victory in this fixture’s history, in northern Italy.

“I think we’re starting to kick on a bit,” she told RugbyPass. “The first game (of the Summer Series against Ireland), I don’t think we hit third gear.

“And I think now we’re starting to hit those top gears, and I think it’s really showing in our game play and the results that we’re getting as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressed on what England need to do to beat France, Else added: “It’s [about] nailing our basics, I think.

“Sometimes we almost let ourselves down with our discipline. I think at the start of the game, that’s how Wales got in to start with.

“But then when we sorted that out, cleared up and maybe kept our hands out of the ruck or stuff like that, we then started to kick on and the score kept reflecting how we wanted to play.

“But yeah, I think it’s just discipline and just nailing our basics.”

Related

Avenging painful France defeat would cap phenomenal season for Steph Else

If there was a blot on Steph Else’s pristine 2023-24 copybook, then it came on a chastening April evening in Rouen. She is confident England can gain revenge when they meet France in Parma on Sunday.

Read Now

Else was happy with the team’s performance against Wales and believes there has been more attacking synergy between the forwards and backs during their two matches in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We definitely weren’t hitting the standards that we wanted to in the game against the Army (a 99-5 victory) or the first couple of games of the season,” Else said. “Now it’s really showing what we can do as a team and how well we can gel together.

“I think [against Wales] we showed a lot of link play between backs and forwards, and I think that’s been our main struggle throughout the season, is gelling between those backs and forwards.”

More broadly, Else puts the reason England lag behind France at age-grade level down to the amount of time the players spend training together.

Many of the players in LJ Lewis’ England squad are already regular first-team members with PWR clubs, and also feature in British Universities and College Sport (BUCS) Super Rugby alongside their studies and international commitments.

Else, for example, played 19 league and cup matches for Gloucester-Hartpury during the 2023-24 season on top of appearing in BUCS Super Rugby with Hartpury.

“They have a lot more time together than we do,” she said. “I think with the time that we have, we’re a very good team.

“But they get the chance to be together a lot more throughout the year. Whereas we’re with our PWR clubs, we’re with BUCS, and obviously we just don’t have the facilities to be together as much as we need to.

“But I think we’re doing great with the time we’ve had together.”

Recommended

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

Reneeqa Bonner preparing for last dance with England U20s

EXCLUSIVE

Why France are the team to beat at Six Nations U20 Women's Summer Series

ANALYSIS

The changing face of Premiership Women's Rugby

OPINION

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland provide crucial update amid fears of extensive injury list

2

‘There’s boy Wallaroos’: The ‘special’ growth of women’s rugby in Australia

3

Les Bleuettes expect tough crunch vs England after 74-0 win in April

4

The Black Ferns’ try-scoring machine who thrives against Wallaroos

5

Wallaroos winger reflects on ‘unbelievable’ record-equalling 4 try haul

6

Avenging painful France defeat would cap phenomenal season for Steph Else

7

What to watch in women’s rugby: Quad Series to showcase rising stars

8

Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker hoping history repeats against Wallaroos

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman

Los Teros' captain is an eclectic character, now intent on making history in Paris.

FEATURE

Slow-burner George Furbank catches light as England attempt to storm All Blacks stronghold

The Northampton Saints full-back has cut a dash from deep and added some much-needed width to England's attack

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 30 minutes ago
England U20s forced into two changes for semi-final with Ireland

All things being equal the 10 day turnaround compared to England's 5 days would give Ireland a significant advantage. This English team are excellent and may be able to overcome that disadvantage. If its dry, Ireland must move England around and if they are clinical that should be enough.

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 40 minutes ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Massive selfless contribution again by O'Mahony putting his team above any selfish concerns. We can read between the lines that one of the clips shown (that they are not proud of) was the ‘tackle' on Casey and Ireland not responding in the subsequent scrum. People didnt believe me earlier this week: watch what happens when Snyman puts his first questionable hand on an Irish player. I hope SA think they have this won. If they go behind at any stage they wont be getting the lead back again.

5 Go to comments
N
Nickers 47 minutes ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

The ABs let England into the game with some very poor tactics. All the steam is taken out of rush defence by simply kicking the ball instead of running it. ABs can do that with even more comfort this week without worrying about Furbank running it back. If DMac can show some discipline and only look to go wide when England have too many forwards on the ground they can win comfortably. If they resort to the Super Rugby inspired madness of last week’s first half they will be looking at their first loss at Eden Park for 30 years. You would think a brand new ABs team that has only been together 10 days with a new coach has more potential to improve than England from one week to the next, but if the ABs end up chasing the game against that England D things could go pear shaped.

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 51 minutes ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

What a f_ucking disgrace.

7 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
Potential Rugby World Cup host cities descend on Washington DC

Denver (where I am) probably won’t get selected for the same reason Mile High stadium wasn’t selected for the FIFA WC; altitude.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This is NOT the last we’ll see of this team. Anything but. We will see this team compete for the RC in 2024. Rassie would be TOTALLY AMISS if he traded this team in for some experimental team and combinations and not make the strongest possible campaign for the RC in 2024 with this WC winning team. He can experiment against Portugal and in the autumn series. But to suggest he should Make wholesale changes to build for 2027 now is stupid. Who would he drop anyway? Everyone’s performing?

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Ireland benefited from non-existent refereeing of the rucks. And which pundits - who exactly - is STILL suggesting Ireland are the best team in the world?

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Springboks warned as Ireland rediscover their 'edge'

Finding your edge in training means effall.

5 Go to comments
T
Theo 2 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

One thing nobody remembered. It was the Springbok’s first match since the world cup.

11 Go to comments
D
Dan 2 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Indeed. All they need is a compliment ref to show up and do their job. Barnes, Whitehouse and Pearce have handed the inferior team their undeserved victories. Such a stain on the sport.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
France's performances shine despite disturbing off-field dramas

Well done France. Excellent.

1 Go to comments
N
Nikola 3 hours ago
Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

next to be signed by MHR are Jaminet, Auradou and Jegou

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

I suggested pre match that the first game would be very close and most Kiwis on here laughed at me, themselves predicting a cricket score and accused me of arrogance for having the audacity to suggest England would be competitive… so take that as you will… However the ABs are a pillar of excellence and the insane expectations must be a part of that culture of success. Not sure if fan arrogance and being condescending of other teams is a requirement though.

81 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

it’s fair - I think career mgmt is important for great / older players like PSTD, Eben, Siya, Polly. If the target is the 2027 RWC, realistic we need a core group of 30 to draw 23 from and not miss a beat. I would take a few losses in the coming years to create the depth

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
Ireland 'more than capable' of beating South Africa

Good news that there is reportedly fire in the belly at training this week. We need a massive uptick from that terrible performance last week. SA found it very difficult to score last week. An improvement in emotional energy and accuracy and attitude will see us put it up to them big time. I think we are fitter and I don’t see them clawing a deficit back.

2 Go to comments
C
CraigD 4 hours ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

Rugby is a sport about cohesion playing together getting to know each other’s game and communicate moves. The reason why we guys are upset as we know schools like Grey college and Paul Roos would beat that u20 side

16 Go to comments
T
Timgrugpass 4 hours ago
Steve Borthwick heaps pressure on All Blacks ahead of second Test

Seriously big boys, the trash talk is big time ‘gentle’.

12 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 5 hours ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

48 games over 30 years. What is that, 1.6 games per year? Seems very low.

3 Go to comments
s
steve 5 hours ago
How Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony reacted to benching for second Test

“not accepting & not happy”..😁 So mr angry is humiliated & humbled, couldn't have happened to to a nicer bloke

12 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 5 hours ago
England's huge injury blow and 4 other NZ 2nd Test talking points

Who writes this nonsense . . . “Borthwick seeking to unnerve NZ blah blah blah . . . “? As if.

3 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman Diego Ardao: Doctor, guitarist and Uruguay's Olympic talisman
Search