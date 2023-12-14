World Cup winning trio set to make Stormers return for huge La Rochelle clash

The Stormers are set to welcome back the World Cup winning trio of Deon Fourie, Mannie Libbok and Damian Willemse as they seek to bounce back from their opening round loss in the Investec Champions Cup when they host reigning champions La Rochelle on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

A Stormers side light on a number of Springboks came away empty handed from Welford Road on Sunday despite leading at half-time against the Leicester Tigers. Now back on South African soil, John Dobson is ready to unleash his world champion players on Ronan O’Gara’s back-to-back reigning champions as they seek to get their Champions Cup season started.

This is perhaps the perfect time for the 2022 United Rugby Championship winners to face La Rochelle after an inconsistent start to their Top 14 season. Their problems were compounded on Sunday when they lost at home to Leinster in a repeat of the last two finals.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche is another player who is in line to return this weekend having missed the match against Leicester, and discussed the impact the World Cup winners have had on the squad this week.

“It’s been great having those guys back, the wealth of experience, calmness and leadership that they bring,” he said. “It’s nice being on the field and looking around and seeing those faces – it gives a comforting feeling.

“The Rugby World Cup feels that you get from them, it just inspires you, and the energy is also automatically higher at training and it’s exceptional having them back.

“La Rochelle, in particular, have a very good scrum. They put most of the TOP 14 teams under pressure in that department and have got almost a full pack of French international forwards, heavy guys.

“We’re going to have to be ready on that front as an eight unit and be solid together and tight. It’s exciting for us and hopefully we can go out and execute our plans.”