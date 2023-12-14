World Cup winning trio set to make Stormers return for huge La Rochelle clash

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
19 - 24
FT
35 - 26
FT
9 - 16
FT
28 - 31
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

2

Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

3

Bryan Redpath assesses the challenges facing young Scottish talent

4

With over 200 appearances, Gloucester captain makes decision on future

5

Potential Antoine Dupont replacement ruled out of Six Nations

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about the current and past Champions Cup formats

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Eddie Jones insists he didn't interview for Japan coach before World Cup
D
Daffy 35 minutes ago

Lol. Sure Eddie.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
A
Ace 1 hours ago

“In doing so they became the second-most successful Rugby World Cup side with four titles behind the Black Ferns with six.” What a fkn joker. This turd is depriving a village somewhere of their idiot.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

World Cup winning trio set to make Stormers return for huge La Rochelle clash

By Josh Raisey
Manie Libbok of South Africa reacts during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The Stormers are set to welcome back the World Cup winning trio of Deon Fourie, Mannie Libbok and Damian Willemse as they seek to bounce back from their opening round loss in the Investec Champions Cup when they host reigning champions La Rochelle on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Stormers side light on a number of Springboks came away empty handed from Welford Road on Sunday despite leading at half-time against the Leicester Tigers. Now back on South African soil, John Dobson is ready to unleash his world champion players on Ronan O’Gara’s back-to-back reigning champions as they seek to get their Champions Cup season started.

This is perhaps the perfect time for the 2022 United Rugby Championship winners to face La Rochelle after an inconsistent start to their Top 14 season. Their problems were compounded on Sunday when they lost at home to Leinster in a repeat of the last two finals.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche is another player who is in line to return this weekend having missed the match against Leicester, and discussed the impact the World Cup winners have had on the squad this week.

“It’s been great having those guys back, the wealth of experience, calmness and leadership that they bring,” he said. “It’s nice being on the field and looking around and seeing those faces – it gives a comforting feeling.

“The Rugby World Cup feels that you get from them, it just inspires you, and the energy is also automatically higher at training and it’s exceptional having them back.

“La Rochelle, in particular, have a very good scrum. They put most of the TOP 14 teams under pressure in that department and have got almost a full pack of French international forwards, heavy guys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to have to be ready on that front as an eight unit and be solid together and tight. It’s exciting for us and hopefully we can go out and execute our plans.”

Related

'The referee was like are you sure?': Damian Willemse relives scrum call off mark

Of all the decisions made at the World Cup this year, none was as bold as Damian Willemse's choice to call a scrum off a mark in the quarter-final against France.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby' 'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
Search