1:41pm, 30 March 2021

The Women’s Six Nations starts this weekend and for the first time, you can pick a Fantasy XV on the Guinness Six Nations website. If you don’t follow women’s rugby, or only watch the international fixtures, choosing your team might be difficult, especially as the Premier 15s fixtures are not on television.

You should still take part, however, as fantasy teams are a great way to learn about different players who you might not have noticed before. Here is the RugbyPass Six Nations Fantasy XV based on the rule of having no more than four players per squad.

15. JESSY TREMOULIERE (France)

One of the best-known players on the France side, she is a powerful, fast, clever player who has been a successful kicker at Test level and provides a good back up for other kickers in the Six Nations Fantasy XV in case of injury. Some people have placed Tremouliere at fly-half in their fantasy teams, but she has played full-back for some time. Another option is Chloe Rollie, one of ten contracted players for Scotland. The full-back joined Harlequins from Lille Villeneuvois a couple of years ago and has also recently been named in the Team GB Sevens squad.

14. JESS BREACH (England)

Known for her quick breaks and fast pace, this try machine for England and Harlequins will guarantee points and will not disappoint. She is a fan favourite and absolutely deserving of a place in a Fantasy XV. France’s Cyrielle Banet is another great winger. She scored four tries in last year’s championship and is a solid choice if you have already used your four England players.

13. EMILY SCARRATT (England)

The first pick in any Fantasy XV Six Nations squad. She is the best outside centre in women’s rugby and one of the best players of all time. Any fantasy squad that doesn’t have Scarratt in it isn’t worth having.

12. BEATRICE RIGONI (Italy)

The only Italian starter in this Fantasy XV, although some others were close. She is one of the standout players on the Italy side.

11. JAZ JOYCE (Wales)

The Bristol Bears winger has done more to engage people with women’s rugby than the entire Welsh Rugby Union. Clips of her tries often end up on social media. Her defence is also fantastic, which is not always the strong point for women’s rugby wingers. Another option is Scotland’s Rhona Lloyd.

10. ZOE HARRISON (England)

England greatest fly-half Katy Daley-McLean recently retired from international rugby, but her apprentices have been on fire in the Premier 15s and it’s an impossible choice between Harrison, Megan Jones, and Helena Rowland. At the moment, Harrison feels like the best choice – she is a fantastic kicker and a well-disciplined playmaker – but my heart is calling out for Jones. She has been one of the best players to watch in this season’s Premier 15s and her offload could cause a lot of trouble in the Six Nations. Rowland is also excellent. I’m stuck with this one, but I’m going to stick with Harrison.

9. PAULINE BOURDON (France)

Scrum-half is a competitive position. Lots of great players in contention and I have settled on the France star. Keira Bevan of Wales is another good choice, as is England’s Leanne Riley.

1. ANNAELLE DESHAYES (France)

Despite an unfortunate injury in the 2020 Six Nations, where she was injured just two seconds after coming on against Italy, she is a great choice at prop.

2. CLIODHNA MALONEY (Ireland)

The Wasps hooker has 23 caps for Ireland. England’s Amy Cokayne may be a natural front row pick – and an absolutely brilliant one – but we can only have four players from each team. Moloney is one of the most impactful players in an Irish shirt and deserving of her place here. Italy’s Melissa Bettoni is another solid candidate.

3. LEAH LYONS (Ireland)

The Ireland forward plays both hooker and prop, making her a good versatile pick to have in a fantasy squad. She has 25 caps and has scored five Six Nations tries.

4. POPPY CLEALL (England)

As someone who can play both second row and No8, the powerful, aggressive and dominant Saracens forward is a versatile player who has been ripping through opponents in the Premier 15s. To get a taste of Cleall in action, watch the Saracens vs Harlequins thriller from last weekend which is available here on YouTube. When you can only have four players from each team in your Fantasy XV, it is important to choose those who will have huge impacts. Apart from Scarratt, few have a bigger influence in an England jersey than Cleall.

5. SAFI N’DIAYE (France)

One of the more experienced in France’s side, she is a common presence in various Fantasy XVs – including being named in the Dream Team following the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

6. RACHEL MALCOLM (Scotland)

The Scotland captain mostly plays at blindside flanker but she can play anywhere in the back row, making her another versatile addition to this team. The Loughborough Lightning player only started playing in 2015.

7. CLAIRE MOLLOY (Ireland)

The most-capped player in the Ireland squad and an absolute starter in this Fantasy XV. She has developed under Giselle Mather’s leadership at Wasps but has long been one of the best players to watch in the Women’s Six Nations and one of the best women’s players Ireland have ever had. Italy’s Giada Franco is another fantastic option for this position.

8. SIWAN LILLICRAP (Wales)

The Wales captain is always near the top of the Six Nations chart for tackles made and is a hard worker. If you are looking for more Welsh representation in your fantasy team, Lillicrap is a solid option.

I guess that makes me the manager of this Fantasy XV squad. My management style is somewhere between Wayne Pivac (for the curtains) and Eddie Jones for his love of dogs. This team is a strong one, but a healthy debate would be welcome on this. I’m starting a fantasy league on the Six Nations website and I will post a link on my Twitter: @_JessHayden. Join the league and beat me. The winner gets a Six Nations jersey of their choice, courtesy of the tournament’s organisers!

