Warren Gatland: 'We definitely don’t want to finish at the bottom'
Warren Gatland insists Wales will embrace the challenge of a wooden spoon decider against Italy after France inflicted a fourth successive defeat on them in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.
France powered their way to a five-try 45-24 victory in Cardiff on Sunday as Wales were unable to stem a Les Bleus tide in a one-sided second half.
Wales have not finished bottom of the championship since losing all five games in 2003, but that is the prospect facing Gatland’s young side ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Azzurri at Principality Stadium.
“It’s massive for us,” said head coach Gatland. “You’ve got to embrace it and not run away from the challenge. I’ve never done that.
“You can’t go into your shell and hide away. There’s going to be a lot of external pressure and expectation, and international rugby is always about that.
“We’ve got to front up, work hard next week and go and give a performance at home.”
Fifth-placed Italy have seven points to Wales’ three in the championship standings after beating Scotland 31-29 in Rome on Saturday.
It was Italy’s first Six Nations victory since winning in Cardiff two years ago, while Wales have lost 11 of their last 12 matches in the competition.
“Physically, they’re in pretty good shape in terms of competing at this level,” said Gatland after Wales had suffered a sixth straight defeat to France.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us and massive for them because they’ll be thinking that they can finish in their best possible position in the Six Nations with a good performance.
“For us, we definitely don’t want to finish at the bottom.”
Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams and Joe Roberts scored tries to give Wales a 24-20 lead at the start of the second half.
But Wales eventually wilted and shipping a record points total to France in Cardiff, with Gatland saying: “There were lots of parts of that game that were reasonably good.
“We were pretty happy with the first half. We targeted to play through phases and when we got over five or six phases, we were creating space and holes, and causing them problems.
“But we didn’t help ourselves with some easy turnovers and errors that we made that allowed them to wrestle back some momentum in the game.
“We were in front, we did look dangerous and created some opportunities and space.
“We’ve got to keep doing that and make sure we manage the game a little bit better in terms of those big moments.
“Unfortunately, we probably capitulated a little bit in the last 15 minutes.”
France conclude their Six Nations campaign against England in Lyon on Saturday and skipper Gregory Alldritt believes Les Bleus are in fine fettle heading into that contest.
Alldritt said: “For us it’s always a big game against England. We know that our big always expect a big crunch.
“We are going to a big recovery at the start of the week because it is a short week and then we are going to attack this game.
“England are showing some really good rugby at the moment, really tough defence as well, so it’s going to be a big challenge for the forwards.
“We hope to finish with a big performance and a win.”
Comments on RugbyPass
The Aussie teams aren’t rebuilding like the Kiwi teams are, with the Crusaders and Chiefs (their two best) hardest hit with overseas player losses. This year is by far the best chance the Aussies will have before the relative rookies taking the place of the ABs now offshore get up to speed.4 Go to comments
Maybe we can give them a bit longer to get sorted. New coaching team. They are within a shot of winning the 6 nations2 Go to comments
Ireland has developed an excellent attacking pattern over recent years. However teams have analysed it now and worked out ways to defend it. As my team the All Blacks both showed and experienced themselves previously. To dominate the modern game teams must continually evolve their attacking templates. To me Ireland have become a bit predictable. A great team though to be sure if you don’t contain them they will take you apart.10 Go to comments
What nonsense. You can talk about the ridiculousness of a prediction from the comfort of knowing the result. England were muck for the first 3 games but were excellent for the last game. It wasn’t Irish hubris that was predicting an easy win it was working off the evidence. Its really easy to be wise after the event but let’s not claim that it was only the Irish who believed that England wouldn’t cope with the Irish. Let’s not make it personal. England deserved to win. They played their best match for 5 years, IMHO.10 Go to comments
Well lets be honest now, the Irish media were having a laugh and now the joke is on them. England are not a bad team, there is talent there and they were playing at home and were rightly fired up for this one. Ireland looked like they underestimated them but also pitched up and played fairly well. England put them under pressure and deserved the win. They played the better rugby on the day. You cannot underestimate a proud rugby nation when they play at home. You do so at your own peril10 Go to comments
What has changed? Felix is there, he knows Ireland He will leave his mark on that back line for sure England are improving, could they win the six nations next week? esp if Duhan and Finn get up and razzle and the team push back from loss to Italy? the week before Duhan ripped up England also…. come on Italy Fatland you have to go mate, no good you have taken enough4 Go to comments
woah now Cameron Woki walkout55 Go to comments
Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n1 Go to comments
Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?10 Go to comments
First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.4 Go to comments
Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.1 Go to comments
My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.10 Go to comments
“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!4 Go to comments
Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.10 Go to comments
Beware the Favorites tag.1 Go to comments
Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes12 Go to comments
Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.10 Go to comments
Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.12 Go to comments
Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.12 Go to comments
As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”22 Go to comments