Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

In the aftermath of Wales’ 45-24 defeat to France in Cardiff, a video has emerged on X showing a visibly frustrated Warren Gatland walking away from an interview with the BBC’s Sonja McLaughlan.

The footage captures a tense moment where Gatland – having apparently waited for some time for the interview to begin – expresses his annoyance before deciding to leave the interview before it had begun.

McLaughlan’s attempts to reassure him with “We’re just coming now. We’re coming now” were met with Gatland’s terse reply: “You say that all the time,” signalling his discontent with the delay before walking off.

This incident has quickly gained attention, with Squidge Rugby commenting on the awkward exchange, labelling it “a very bad look,” while others defended Gatland for reacting the way he did in the context of a heavy home loss.

X user Harry Jones posted the video, with the caption: “And that’s a wrap.”

Wales are now on the brink of finishing at the bottom of the Six Nations table for the first time since 2003, facing a crucial match against Italy following the defeat in the Welsh capital.

This loss – their fourth consecutive in the tournament – sets up a wooden spoon decider with Italy, who are entering the game motivated by a recent victory over Scotland. Despite the challenging situation, Gatland has called for patience during the team’s rebuilding phase.

Even in the context of a rebuild, pressure will surely be on Gatland to beat Italy next weekend.