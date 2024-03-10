Select Edition

Six Nations

Things get awkward as Warren Gatland walks out of interview

By Ian Cameron
Warren Gatland walks away from his post match interview.

In the aftermath of Wales’ 45-24 defeat to France in Cardiff, a video has emerged on X showing a visibly frustrated Warren Gatland walking away from an interview with the BBC’s Sonja McLaughlan.

The footage captures a tense moment where Gatland – having apparently waited for some time for the interview to begin – expresses his annoyance before deciding to leave the interview before it had begun.

McLaughlan’s attempts to reassure him with “We’re just coming now. We’re coming now” were met with Gatland’s terse reply: “You say that all the time,” signalling his discontent with the delay before walking off.

This incident has quickly gained attention, with Squidge Rugby commenting on the awkward exchange, labelling it “a very bad look,” while others defended Gatland for reacting the way he did in the context of a heavy home loss.

X user Harry Jones posted the video, with the caption: “And that’s a wrap.”

Wales are now on the brink of finishing at the bottom of the Six Nations table for the first time since 2003, facing a crucial match against Italy following the defeat in the Welsh capital.

This loss – their fourth consecutive in the tournament – sets up a wooden spoon decider with Italy, who are entering the game motivated by a recent victory over Scotland. Despite the challenging situation, Gatland has called for patience during the team’s rebuilding phase.

Even in the context of a rebuild, pressure will surely be on Gatland to beat Italy next weekend.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jasyn 4 minutes ago
They’ve done it again: Queensland Reds register famous win with Chiefs upset

The Aussie teams aren’t rebuilding like the Kiwi teams are, with the Crusaders and Chiefs (their two best) hardest hit with overseas player losses. This year is by far the best chance the Aussies will have before the relative rookies taking the place of the ABs now offshore get up to speed.

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 6 minutes ago
Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

Maybe we can give them a bit longer to get sorted. New coaching team. They are within a shot of winning the 6 nations

2 Go to comments
C
ColinK 33 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Ireland has developed an excellent attacking pattern over recent years. However teams have analysed it now and worked out ways to defend it. As my team the All Blacks both showed and experienced themselves previously. To dominate the modern game teams must continually evolve their attacking templates. To me Ireland have become a bit predictable. A great team though to be sure if you don’t contain them they will take you apart.

10 Go to comments
B
BlueMick 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

What nonsense. You can talk about the ridiculousness of a prediction from the comfort of knowing the result. England were muck for the first 3 games but were excellent for the last game. It wasn’t Irish hubris that was predicting an easy win it was working off the evidence. Its really easy to be wise after the event but let’s not claim that it was only the Irish who believed that England wouldn’t cope with the Irish. Let’s not make it personal. England deserved to win. They played their best match for 5 years, IMHO.

10 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Well lets be honest now, the Irish media were having a laugh and now the joke is on them. England are not a bad team, there is talent there and they were playing at home and were rightly fired up for this one. Ireland looked like they underestimated them but also pitched up and played fairly well. England put them under pressure and deserved the win. They played the better rugby on the day. You cannot underestimate a proud rugby nation when they play at home. You do so at your own peril

10 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

What has changed? Felix is there, he knows Ireland He will leave his mark on that back line for sure England are improving, could they win the six nations next week? esp if Duhan and Finn get up and razzle and the team push back from loss to Italy? the week before Duhan ripped up England also…. come on Italy Fatland you have to go mate, no good you have taken enough

4 Go to comments
R
Rugby 2 hours ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

woah now Cameron Woki walkout

55 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 2 hours ago
England squad update: One change as Cunningham-South is ruled out

Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n

1 Go to comments
N
Neale 2 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?

10 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.

4 Go to comments
N
Neale 2 hours ago
Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 3 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.

10 Go to comments
c
craig 3 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

Beware the Favorites tag.

1 Go to comments
P
Peter 5 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.

10 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.

12 Go to comments
N
Neil 6 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.

12 Go to comments
J
Jimboloid 6 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”

22 Go to comments
