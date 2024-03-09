Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Many rugby fans are saying the same thing after heavy underdogs England clinched a nail-biting Guinness Six Nations victory over Ireland with a 23-22 scoreline at Twickenham.

The result has kept the Six Nations title race – which looked for all the world to be done and dusted – alive until the final weekend. The match also marked England’s most impressive display under Steve Borthwick’s leadership highlighted by Marcus Smith’s dramatic stoppage-time drop goal.

Smith who returned from a calf injury for his first tournament appearance became the hero by securing the win in the game’s final act effectively denying Ireland consecutive Grand Slams.

After much criticism, England found their attacking rhythm with Ollie Lawrence George Furbank and Ben Earl scoring tries against an Ireland team previously deemed ubackable favourites. Despite losing the lead just after halftime, England showcased resilience and a newfound attacking flair to take home an impressive win.

The match appeared to tilt in Ireland’s favour following James Lowe’s 72nd-minute try but England’s spirited late-game assault capped by Smith’s drop goal changed the narrative.

Pre-match discussions had lauded Ireland as potentially the world’s top team – a notion that England’s victory has now thrown into question.

Now, some variation of the same sardonic question being asked on social media: “Does that mean England are the greatest team in the world?”

Former England prop David Flatman tweeted: “Does that mean the England are the best team in the world now?”

Does that mean the England are the best team in the world now? — David Flatman (@davidflatman) March 9, 2024

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode tweeted more or less the same at former Wales captain Sam Warburton: “Does that mean we are now the best team in the world Sam Warburton?”

Does that mean we are now the best team in the world @samwarburton_?! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) March 9, 2024

Many other accounts made the same sarky observation:

Does this make England the best team in the world ???? #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/d92pgYffcl — M. (@Mbx_1) March 9, 2024

England are the best team in the World pic.twitter.com/rRLzQb9Jnh — Alex Goldberg (@TrollusMaximus) March 9, 2024