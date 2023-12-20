Select Edition

Wales prop Rhys Carre lined up for return to Premiership - report

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Four years after returning to Cardiff off the back of a season with Saracens in the Gallagher Premiership, Wales loosehead Rhys Carre is being linked with another stint with the English champions.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019/20 season in London having joined from Cardiff, but went back to the Welsh capital the following season after Saracens’ relegation. But a return to his former club is on the cards again, according to WalesOnline.

With budgets being cut next season in Wales, Carre could take advantage of a lucrative offer from another league, particularly if he is out of the picture currently in the international game. Despite playing some part in Wales 2023 Six Nations campaign, the loosehead was released early from Warren Gatland’s World Cup training camp due to concerns around his fitness.

Should his exile continue, a move to one of the powerhouses of European rugby could help Carre’s career progression. However, as he is under Wales’ 25-cap threshold to be selected from abroad, with 20 caps, Carre would be putting his Test career on ice while he is playing in England. That is, of course, if he does not add another five caps to his name in the upcoming Six Nations.

WalesOnline also reported that Gloucester are pursuing Carre’s Cardiff and Wales teammate Tomos Williams, in what could be a growing number of players making a move across the River Severn in the summer. The scrum-half’s 53 caps, however, make him eligible to play in the Premiership and represent Wales simultaneously.

Saracens issue positive Ben Earl injury update

England could be set for a pre-Six Nations boost with the news from Saracens that Ben Earl is nearing a return to action sooner than expected.

Read Now

