Wales forward Christ Tshiunza dealt injury blow ahead of Six Nations

Wales forward Christ Tshiunza has suffered a setback during his recovery from injury as the countdown continues to this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tshiunza last played on October 28, when he broke his foot during Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks.

Wales’ opening Six Nations game is a Principality Stadium appointment with Scotland on February 3, before facing England at Twickenham seven days later.

Rugbypass TV Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

The 22-year-old, who offers second-row and back-row selection options, has become an important part of Wales’ set-up under head coach Warren Gatland.

“He has had a little bit of an unfortunate setback,” Exeter rugby director Rob Baxter said.

“In his first session where he was pitch-running and changing direction and putting a little bit more force through the foot, he had a little bit of reaction, a little bit of swelling and a little bit of pain.

“That has settled down very quickly, fortunately, but obviously it means he has to go through that process again.

“He is not far off. He is in that end-stage.

“Broken bones in feet, you have to be pretty careful in that end-stage when you start loading them that you push on as reactions allow, and that is where Christ is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is not far off, but he is not quite there yet.”

Tshiunza has won 10 caps and featured on three occasions during the Rugby World Cup in France, when he was involved against Portugal, Georgia and Argentina.

Exeter, meanwhile, return to Investec Champions Cup action on Saturday when they face Glasgow at Sandy Park.

A third successive win in the group phase – they are currently setting the Pool Three pace alongside Northampton – could confirm a round of 16 place, depending on results elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter added: “We have had a lot of ambition to do well in the Champions Cup competition – that has always peaked our interest and energy – and we are good at home.

“I don’t think a win (on Saturday) guarantees us top two, but it would certainly keep things open for us.

“Initially, we want to qualify – you have got to do these things in stages – and if we qualify, then you want to be in the top two to get a home tie in the last-16.

“We are ticking boxes as we go. The lads are really excited about these next two weeks.”