Banned ex-Springbok Elton Jantjies breaks his silence

Ex-Springboks out-half Elton Jantjies has broken his silence about what he is doing following his four-year ban from playing. It was January 2024 when the 46-cap South African international was suspended following his positive June 2023 test for Clenbuterol, the banned substance that can help with weight loss and increase muscle mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jantjies, who had finished up a stint at Agen in Pro D2, protested his innocence over the adverse finding, but the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport confirmed that no hearing into his case was held and he was suspended for four years.

Now 34, Jantjies is coaching at Rugga School, a youths rugby programme in Johannesburg, and he has now made a lengthy appearance on Behind the Ruck, the podcast hosted by Rudy Paige and Juan de Jongh, two fellow former Springboks.

Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now Watch now Springbok coach Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special | RPTV Former Springbok coach and now television analyst Nick Mallett reveals what makes Rassie Erasmus so special. Watch Boks Office on RugbyPass TV now Watch now

In the 72-minute episode, Jantjies outlined what is keeping him busy with his playing career likely all but over. “I’m very busy in terms of my own individual development. Staying fit and healthy, you know,” he began.

“That is one of my biggest things since my dad, you know, since I was a bit overweight and chubby and stuff like that (as a youngster). So those are things that was instilled in me at that age and I just continued doing it over the years. It keeps me happy and keeps me at peace, you know, being in shape.

“Not that I’m in good shape, I don’t know. But you know, just from a psychological point of view as well. I mean, if a lot of guys were in my position, they probably would have shot themselves or committed suicide. Or they would have gone off the rails, you know. But I just keep doing what I’m doing. What makes me healthy and puts me at peace and where everybody smiles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jantjies added that keeping fit was his mental therapy. “Definitely. Because I think normally when you look at things like that, you laugh at it. When you see social media or when people go to certain places to find it. For example, there is Tyson Fury. There’s Mike Tyson. There’s big sportsmen, big sportsmen that uses the training for their mindset.

“For me personally, I think it’s therapy. I think it’s good medicine. And it’s my medicine to train and not even think about the rugby side but just keep on doing, staying healthy and fit and hopefully I can inspire the younger players that I am working with.”