Six Nations

U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

By Liam Heagney
Ireland's Hugh Gavin and Ben Redshaw of England collide (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The one thing that can be said with certainty about age-grade rugby at U20s level is that more often than not the entertainment served up is top-notch viewing. Friday night at The Rec embellished this consensus, the quality of the edge-of-seat action igniting an electric atmosphere for the 12,267 attendance.

Come the finish, it was all-square, a gripping 32-all draw leaving the title undecided ahead of next weekend’s final round of matches where England go to France and Ireland host Scotland.

No one can predict how that will turn out but the one definite outcome following this nine-try thriller was that neither team can be crowned Grand Slam champions.

The last time these countries clashed at U20s, they produced a terrific 34-all draw in Paarl in the opening round of last June’s Junior World Championship, and this 2024 Six Nations title race remains delicately poised.

Both teams came into this round four encounter with three wins apiece – with the English placed on top courtesy of having one bonus point more than the Irish. They have kept hold of that advantage after this draw.

England U20
32 - 32
Full-time
Ireland U20
Ireland had altered their entire front row as well as a lock in the hope of adding more heft to the scrum. However, they infringed at the first set-piece and the kick to the corner led to England mauling their way to the line through Junior Kpoku. Skipper Finn Carnduff then squirmed over from a resulting ruck for the fourth-minute breakthrough converted by Sean Kerr.

It was 13 weeks ago when Ulster, the team that Irish coach Richie Murphy will intriguingly take over on an interim basis at the end of this age-grade championship next weekend, were obliterated at The Rec by the Bath scrum, but Ireland found a way to limit the damage here so that it didn’t become a damaging, result-defining facet of play.

A penalty win four minutes into the second half bore this out and while England did win one back on 61 minutes, Ireland doggedly levelled this set-piece penalty count at two-all less than 90 seconds later (it did later end three-two in the hosts’ favour).

Despite their under-the-pump beginning to the match, Ireland, who were looking to take another step towards a third successive age-grade Grand Slam, drew breath with a ninth-minute Jack Murphy penalty kick some minutes after an excellent tackle from Wilhelm de Klerk announced them in the game.

By now, the breakdown battle was ferocious and Ireland next infringed, Kerr landing penalty points from near halfway to push the margin back to seven.

A trump Irish card, though, in this Murphy era has been to be at their most dangerous when least expected. They constantly adapt and brilliantly find a way and here was no different on 16 minutes when a soft fumble from Olamide Sodeka was royally punished a few phases later.

It was out-half Murphy, the Irish coach’s son, who lofted the gem of a crosskick from halfway that was gobbled up by Finn Treacy. The winger still had plenty of work to do from outside the 22 but he made it look easy, blitzing Josh Bellamy on the outside and running around to dot down under the posts for the try added to by Murphy’s conversion.

That levelled it at 10-all and the visitors would have been ahead if a chip kick bobble had been kinder for Hugo McLaughlin after it eluded English scrum-half Archie McParland.

England’s reprieve was only temporary, however, as they were again punished for an unnecessary error. This time it was a messed up lineout call that hurt and with Treacy gaining territory by securing Murphy’s kick, the hosts were scrambling.

A penalty advantage was signalled when Asher Opoku-Fordjour didn’t roll away at a breakdown and that was Ireland’s cue to clinically pounce, the ball making its way back into the hands of Treacy who put Ben O’Connor in for the unconverted lead-taking try.

Down by five, England cut the gap to two – 13-15 – by the interval, Kerr landing a penalty following a rollicking Nathan Michelow carry, and it was all to play for following an end-to-end opening half.

The second period continued with the frolics, Irish winger McLaughlin redeeming himself for a try-ruining spill on the 22 by galloping in at the corner on 48 minutes for an unconverted score and a seven-point advantage.

Eight minutes later, it was England who were celebrating. Carnduff made a huge bust to haunt the line and with the Irish cover sucked in, George Makepeace-Cubitt found the unmarked Oli Spencer with a peach of crosskick for a try.

The conversion was missed, leaving two points in it, and the pendulum then swung again. Ireland used a scrum penalty to secure territory and sub hooker Henry Walker was then mauled over for the bonus point try. Again, the extra weren’t snapped up, leaving it 25-18 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

You just knew there would be another quick twist and there was, England getting over through Kane James following a five-metre penalty and Kerr scored the conversion to tie it all up with 10 to go.

What belting fun this contest was and it was the hosts who thought they had the last laugh. Scrum and in-at-the-side penalties earned them territory but rather than shoot at the posts, they went for touch and that decision got them the four-try bonus point – Ben Waghorn getting in at the corner on 77 – and Kerr’s touchline conversion make it a seven-point lead.

That should have been that but it remarkably wasn’t. There were English complaints about the award of a penalty to Ireland, but it set up a heart-stopping, clock-in-the-red finish that culminated with Luke Murphy scoring by the posts on 82:13. Sub kicker Sean Naughton added the game-levelling conversion. Wow!

Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 47 minutes ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won

2 Go to comments
E
Eric 1 hours ago
England U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?

1 Go to comments
d
d 1 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest

26 Go to comments
C
Crawfurd 2 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Armchair critics; what makes today’s social media so toxic. Arguably, England’s problems go well beyond what coach they have. A Premiership which is at odds with the national body, clubs owned by the rich, and clubs whose squads are packed with foreign talent. Ireland (and to a degree, Scotland) have a more aligned setup, though we Scots have challenges with domestic lack of players. So, cut some slack and give Borthers a chance - we took our time for Gregor to embed his ethos, despite the armchair warriors!

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Six Australians, eight Kiwis and one Samoan

ce titre est raciste

15 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Six Australians, eight Kiwis and one Samoan

dr erasmus

15 Go to comments
A
Anthony 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Campo and loads of ex pros are all saying the same thing. Englands attack is non existant. How on earth does FORD keep his place . When SB could have played the northants 9,10,12 and 15 as a unit he put overrated FORD in. Typical Eddie stubborness . Who SB worked under when England began to play utter rubbish. Now its FORD again . At least he will be shown up good and proper and England will just have to play a proper 10 , not reliant on Owen to take the heat . In any other sport , a player who fails to perform again and again would have been dropped years ago . Flapping your arms and directing everyone else is NOT what being a class player is. Watch the telly to see what I mean when the camera is on Ford. No wonder they are saying NOT one player would get into the Irish team. That is NOT 90 odd cap FORD for a rookie 22 year old. laughable. I wonder if any of the England coaches read the reviews and wonder why they are so apart from national opinion . Sorry i appear to be anxious but this has gone on long enough .

14 Go to comments
M
Michele 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Actually, there is very often smoke without fire-it only takes one disgruntled team or staff member complaining to get all of rugby media buzzing. I enjoy your analysis, but I can’t help wondering how quickly could any coach turn this outfit around? I think expectation is too high.

14 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

“It sounds like an obvious point but elements of England’s selection show they’re focusing more on the opposition than themselves.” Totally agree with this. Borthwick is a clever guy and he's overthinking it. I remember NZ picking Scott Barrett in the back row to try and counter us in the 2019 WC Semi and they got smashed. Picking Chessum in the backrow is a shocking decision. You've hit the nail on the head, the best way to win a game of rugby is to cause the opposition problems. Don't focus on how you're going to counter what they're going to do. You need to pick your best team and and give em hell.

14 Go to comments
J
Jacques 5 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Dear NH: Every single time you make these statements, they come back to haunt you. No, Ireland are not the best team in the world. For that to be true, go take on the world champions in their own backyard and give them a routing. Should be a simple task for a team that - as I've been told by your outlets - is as good as the 2015 All Blacks.

39 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

This is where he ignorant SH supporters - you know the ones too. Cheap and too thick to buy tickets to support their teams - spew a load of ignorant shite. Then we laugh at them and acknowledge Ireland is clearly the best team in the world. Especially since the best bok player - Wayne Barnes - has retired

39 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Italy captain Michele Lamaro: 'We’re getting there'

Last year Wales took a step back, examined Italy and inflicted a few sucker punch tries. As they get more competitive teams give them more scrutiny. Italy need a series of close test matches to start shoring these gaps up. I think they have improved and are in a place to be competitive in matches. At the end of the 6 nations if the assessment is only a point but competitive in all matches bar Ireland, well that is something to bank and build on for next year with the gaps plugged.

1 Go to comments
E
Eric 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

13 points in it last season, with england playing a man down for a full half. Its virtually the same irish team,2nd row and no sexton. SB got this result after the french destruction. Hope he’s learnt something.

14 Go to comments
P
Paul 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands. Let the coach, coach. It would limit how much damage a head coach can do. It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites. If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer. Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.

14 Go to comments
j
john 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Andy Goode master plan start CC South great promise sure he will be a outstanding player given time ,he is usually a replacement for Harlequins must be so easy being a pundit

14 Go to comments
D
Darren 6 hours ago
The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak

I’m a huge supporter of Gats , but the likes of Rhys Carre , form prop in Wales , who has only 20 caps will be lost to Wales when moves to Saracens next year ..how can a WRU with no money insist to play for your country, you must play for a Welsh Region ,even though financially they can’t afford it .?

2 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 7 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

No doubt it’s a different matchup for Ireland than the other 6N teams. Whether this England side, where they are with their new style of play, can actually get a win is another matter. I’m genuinely surprised that Borthwick had ignored Steward again and admire him for committing to the programme. The bigger question for neutrals is who would be the most painful press and fans after a win - living in London, I don’t think I could stand an England win so will go with Ireland and hope my Irish mates don’t follow the way of their brethren in the press and go all SA/NZ on us

26 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 7 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

What’s going on in the rugby media around England? We had to put up with 8 years of Eddie Jones talking nonsense and producing steadily declining results. There was clearly a problem.Fans lost interest and were disillusioned. It was a real low ebb for English rugby. But for some reason, Jones was immune to criticism in the media. He was never held accountable. Given ample time to right the ship. Now Borthwick is in charge. It’s Been a mixed bag but there have been some surprisingly good results (a semi final finish at the World Cup) and a willingness to develop an attacking game plan this 6N. Given what he took over from Jones, he’s gone okay so far. Fans are, mostly, on side. The booing has stopped. But the media have absolutely no patience. The knives are out. They are hell bent on criticising SB. How, Andy Goode, can you be tired of waiting for SBs master plan when he has been in the job 1 year, after happily waiting 7.5 years for Jones’ master plan to appear? The media are completely out of touch with the fan base.

14 Go to comments
k
karin 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

NOOO . THAT WOULD BE THE ALL BLACKS . ⚫️ HYPERVENTILATE SAFFAS HYPERVENTILATE.

39 Go to comments
P
PDV 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

The only team that benefits from Ireland being called the ‘best in the world’ is South Africa. I’m sure Ireland don’t want the tag unless they’ve proved it’s true. Borthwick’s transparent attempt to take pressure off England by praising Ireland makes his team look weak. On the other hand, being told you are not the world champions is just the sort of thing that will fire up the Boks. Rassie should send thank you notes to Borthwick and Warburton.

39 Go to comments
