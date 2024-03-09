Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
47 - 14
FT
U20
32 - 32
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
Today
09:15
Today
11:45
Tomorrow
11:00
Six Nations

'Fair contest in the air, it shouldn’t have been a penalty'

By Liam Heagney
England U20s Junior Kpoku (left) and Olamide Sodeke at full-time (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

England age-grade boss Mark Mapletoft was left unhappy that his U20s were dramatically held to a 32-all draw by Ireland at The Rec on Friday night. The English looked to have won it late on, Ben Waghorn seeing his 77th-minute try brilliantly converted from the touchline by Sean Kerr for a seven-point advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was still one final twist, Ireland hitting back to score through Luke Murphy with 82:13 on the clock and Sean Naughton’s conversion left a nine-try thriller deadlocked at the finish.

What grated with Mapletoft was the penalty in the air awarded by referee Reuben Keane against Finn Carnduff, which handed the Irish a lifeline that not only had consequences on the result in Bath but it also left the age-grade title race delicately poised.

Video Spacer

Simon Raiwalui on what his new role with World Rugby entails

Former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui chats about his new role as High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager at World Rugby.

Video Spacer

Simon Raiwalui on what his new role with World Rugby entails

Former Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui chats about his new role as High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager at World Rugby.

England are still on top of the table by a point from Ireland but they have the way tougher closing round fixture in having to visit France in Pau next Friday while the Irish host bottom side Scotland in Cork.

After the 12,627 attendance had headed off in the Bath night, Mapletoft convened pitchside with RugbyPass and he quickly ran through his emotion following a gripping game that was a fantastic advert for the entertainment that international rugby at U20s provides.

Fixture
U20 Six Nations
England U20
32 - 32
Full-time
Ireland U20
All Stats and Data

“Roller coaster of emotions,” he began. “More so for the lads than a lot of us who are older and have been around the block for a little while. Started well, then were poor for far too long, particularly in that first half. Great resilience second half but we kept bringing them back into the game.

“To then go seven up with the best part of two minutes to go, one play effectively: Look, I’m not one for commenting on how difficult decisions are in the heat of the moment but there was absolutely nothing wrong with the contest in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finn goes up, video evidence is clear and obvious. I don’t need to go on about it. And ultimately you have got a dressing room full of gutted players and a dressing room full of semi-delighted players who managed to get out of jail.

“Quite fundamentally it was a fair contest in the air and it shouldn’t have been a penalty. Those things sometimes go for you and sometimes don’t, but proud of the players in terms of how they stuck at it in the second half when we probably hadn’t really hit our straps.”

It was the second time in succession that an England-Ireland U20s fixture had finished in a high-scoring draw as nine months ago they ended tied at 34-all in Paarl at the World Junior Championship

“Richie (Murphy, the Ireland coach) and I were talking about it at the end. You couldn’t write it given how close it was in the World Cup. We were knocking on their line back in June and weren’t able to get over and they were able to this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest lesson we will take from it is we started really fast and then did we think this is going to be like the other games? We should know better than that. Ireland are a class outfit. They went to France and won the first game up. Teams that do that are good sides. That will be a big lesson for us and we will be stronger for it.

“I thought Sean (Kerr) did well, if nothing other than clutch kick from the sidelines to put seven in because ultimately that was the difference between drawing and losing the game. We have worked through a lot of adversity in the four games. Players pulling out, not necessarily getting the combination of players we want.

“But unbelievable credit, the bench made a big impact coming on which is what you want. You want to make sure you get the most out of them and they get the most out of themselves. We’re all disappointed about results but this is a development programme and I am sure the lads will learn massively from this.

“We have got to get straight back on it. We have got a great challenge out in France. I’d imagine most of their players will be up from the Top 14. We have got to dust ourselves down. Some guys who put in good performances have got to build on that, and guys who perhaps were a little bit below where they would like to have been.

“That’s the whole challenge, being able to go week to week in these tournaments. It’s going to be a much tighter turnaround in the World Cup. We need to make sure we get our recovery, our preparation right and get over to Pau and do our best.”

Set to spend his Saturday evening at Twickenham watching England host Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations, Mapletoft signed off referencing his delight with the recent growth in the popularity of the U20s.

He added that the presence of Chandler Cunningham-South in the Test match day 23 just months after playing age-grade was evidence that it’s not a million miles away from the first-team scene.

“Incredible really. Coming off covid where there was a lull for two or three years, the media guys, certainly at our end, have done an unbelievable of promoting the programme. I always read News Now picking up on press stuff in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. They recognise it has to be the breeding ground for the next group of players.

“From our perspective seeing Chandler push up so quickly, the lads realise it’s pretty close – if they can play well they can push themselves in that first team. Even Chandler probably hasn’t played regularly for Harlequins but it shows it’s not a million miles away for them.”

Related

'The end of the game shows the character that is in this team'

The Irish only managed a 32-all draw away to England in Bath, but scratching the surface of that stalemate they were the team that came away from The Rec smiling.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

2

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

3

'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

4

England explain continued backing of George Furbank at full-back

5

'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

6

Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

7

U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

8

Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Timmyboy 21 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.

20 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Rory Darge: Duhan van der Merwe will not be distracted by Scotland record

Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
'The boys were just on fire': Drua turn frustration to ecstasy in Lautoka win

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

1 Go to comments
C
Colm 2 hours ago
Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.

34 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington

Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.

1 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Chiefs vs Reds | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Chiefs or Reds?

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 5 hours ago
Crusaders vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.

1 Go to comments
M
Mary 5 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 6 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.

4 Go to comments
S
Snash 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Gee people have short memories - how do you go from losing a RWC 1/4 final (yet again) to best in the world in what 6 months - when the S. Hemisphere aren't even playing test rugby? Dream on, but sure does spice up the June/July two test series in SA. Very few win at Loftus, good luck with that Ireland.

41 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss

little peca, pecos, gobbling graham where you at? Only Fijians scored tries today including Reece Hold the phone buy some Fijian Drua for next year aye. Bula

1 Go to comments
b
brian 9 hours ago
All Black Sevu Reece winging his way to France?

Have to go where the money is. Hope we get him back for our season. Love watching him scoring tries.

1 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 11 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

Don’t agree..kickers are selected to kick goals and win games..it was a kickable penalty..he didn't do his job…

3 Go to comments
D
David 13 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won

3 Go to comments
E
Eric 13 hours ago
England U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?

1 Go to comments
d
d 14 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest

30 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'That's not acceptable': Unauthorised millions spent on Wallabies' World Cup disaster Millions of unapproved expenses spent on Wallabies
Search