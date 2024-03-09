'The end of the game shows the character that is in this team'

Richie Murphy has quickly looked past the disappointment of seeing his Ireland U20s no longer being able to challenge for a third successive Six Nations Grand Slam, instead setting his sights on securing another championship title when they play Scotland in Cork next Friday.

The Irish only managed a 32-all draw away to England in Bath, but scratching the surface of that stalemate they were the team that came away from The Rec smiling. They trailed 32-25 after Ben Waghorn’s 77th-minute converted try left them poised for defeat.

However, despite knowing their chance to win the match and keep alive their Grand Slam ambition had been dashed, they still worked their way down the pitch and saw Luke Murphy score an 83rd-minute try that was converted by Sean Naughton to seal the draw.

Not only did this outcome dash England’s Grand Slam hopes, it vaulted Ireland back into the title race. They are currently just a point behind the English on the table with every chance of taking the title on the final night.

Mark Mapletoft’s side must go to France, the World Junior Championship champions, while Murphy’s Ireland play host to Scotland, the Six Nations bottom side. Adding to the tension of this finale will be the fact that the Irish kick off an hour earlier than the English do in Pau.

“Title is still up for grabs,” enthused Murphy to RugbyPass by the tunnel at The Rec following an enthralling nine-try thriller. “England go to France, everyone knows how tough that will be. We have Scotland at home so all we can do is look after our stuff, try and get a win at home, try and maybe get a bonus point and that gives us a chance of seeing out the championship.

“It [the Grand Slam] is something that the lads will be disappointed about because it is a game we could have won and probably should have won in some ways.

“You have just got to move on. These things happen, you have got to move on. There is plenty to play for. The championship is the big thing really, so you know you have got to after that now.”

Reflecting on what had unfolded in round four against an opposition Ireland drew 34-all with last June in Paarl at the age-grade World Cup, Murphy reckoned: “Incredible game of rugby. It kept swinging back and forth, 20s rugby kind of does that a bit.

“Just after half-time getting the score, I thought we might have been just a little more clinical at our end being able to get out – we just brought some pressure back onto us.

“England’s power game sort of kicked in in that second half as well and we found it hard to handle them, but I suppose the end of the game shows the character that is in this team. So extremely proud of them. Delighted for them that they have given themselves a chance on the last day because they deserve it.

“The skill set of the players was incredible. Some of the decision-making and some of the nativity in how they want to play all the time probably needs to be nurtured a little bit, so try and tidy up a little bit of that this week going into Scotland.

“But we are looking forward to getting back to a full house in Virgin Media Park down in Cork and finishing off this championship. The great thing for these guys is they have a junior world cup just around the corner so plenty of rugby still to play for them.”

There were fears that Ireland’s scrum could be their downfall against the larger England front row, but the set-piece penalty count ended just three-two in favour of the hosts. “The lads did really well,” agreed Murphy.

“I have to commend the work that Aaron Dundon has done in there has been incredible. Boys really respond well to him and they have worked really hard in that area.

“Size-wise we were probably giving away a bit in the front row but the guys stuck at it and showed great fight and again it is something we can build on going forward.”

A novelty in this championship for the Irish has been coach Murphy having his son Jack play at out-half. What has the father-son dynamic been like now that it has been taken into a place of work?

“It’s actually been fine. Early on it was a little bit different but Jack comes into camp, I treat him like Jack and when we go home we try and have a father-and-son relationship.

“It isn’t the easiest thing in the world but he is quite a mature boy and we are very proud of the performance he put in from a father’s point of view and a mother’s point of view. His mum Stephanie will be delighted with him. We just move on to the next one.”