Two withdrawn from Eddie Jones' England training camp

1:35pm, 27 September 2021

England have been forced to withdraw two players for a three-day training camp taking place in London this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Leicester’s Ben Youngs and Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence have had to cry off.

An RFU statement reads: “Ben Youngs and Ollie Lawrence have withdrawn from the England squad for their training camp.

“Youngs suffered a minor thigh injury during Leicester Tigers’ game against Gloucester on Friday and Lawrence is unwell [not COVID-related].

“Eddie Jones’ side are at The Lensbury, Teddington, for a three-day training camp. The remaining 43 players will train on Tuesday [28 September] morning before returning to their clubs.”

Eddie Jones named the 45-man squad last week, with a number of England’s most high profile players not making the cut. Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, George Ford and Elliot Daly were among the England regular who failed to make training camp.

England’s original 45-man training squad for three-day camp at The Lensbury:

ADVERTISEMENT

Forwards: J Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), C Chick (Newcastle Falcons), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Davison (Newcastle Falcons), A Dombrandt (Harlequins), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Exeter Chiefs), T Hill (Worcester Warriors), M Itoje (Saracens), J Kenningham (Harlequins), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), L Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby), J Marler (Harlequins), G Martin (Leicester Tigers), B Obano (Bath Rugby), G Oghre (Wasps), S Riley (Harlequins), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), S Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Backs: M Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), O Farrell (Saracens), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), O Lawrence (Worcester Warriors), L Lynagh (Harlequins), M Malins (Saracens), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Gloucester Rugby), R Quirke (Sale Sharks), A Radwan (Newcastle Falcons), H Randall (Bristol Bears), D Robson (Wasps), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), O Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).