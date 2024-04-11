Two changes for Scotland, including return of the fit-again Skeldon

Scotland coach Bryan Easson has made two changes to his team for this Saturday’s visit to Edinburgh by defending champions England.

The Scots lost out 5-15 to France at home in round two of the Guinness Six Nations and they have now changed one of their backs and one of their forwards for their latest game in Edinburgh.

With full-back Meryl Smith switching to inside centre in place of Lisa Thomson, Chloe Rollie is promoted from the bench to wear the No15 shirt.

Meanwhile, Lana Skeldon, who suffered a round-one knee injury in the win over Wales, has been restored as the starting hooker up front.

Elis Martin, their round two try scorer, now moves to the bench for a fixture that will attract a record home crowd of 7,774 spectators at the sold-out venue.

Scotland (vs England, Saturday)

15. Chloe Rollie – Loughborough Lightning (63)

14. Rhona Lloyd – GB Sevens/Stade Bordelais (48)

13. Emma Orr – Heriot’s Blues (16)

12. Meryl Smith – Bristol Bears (15)

11. Coreen Grant – Saracens (9)

10 Helen Nelson – (vice-captain) – Loughborough Lightning (57)

9. Caity Mattinson – Gloucester-Hartpury (20)

1. Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (32)

2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (67)

3. Christine Belisle – Loughborough Lightning (32)

4. Emma Wassell – Loughborough Lightning (66)

5. Louise McMillan – Saracens (50)

6. Rachel Malcolm (captain) – Loughborough Lightning (44)

7. Alex Stewart – Corstorphine Cougars (2)

8. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (24)

Replacements:

16. Molly Wright – Sale Sharks (20)

17. Elis Martin – Leicester Tigers (7)

18. Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (8)

19. Fiona McIntosh – Saracens (uncapped)

20. Rachel McLachlan – Sale Sharks (40)

21. Mairi McDonald – Exeter Chiefs (20)

22. Lisa Thomson – GB Sevens (57)

23. Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (9)