Try scoring ace returns after two months out with World Cup injury
Darcy Graham returns to the Edinburgh squad for the first time since getting injured on World Cup duty with Scotland after being named on the bench for Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup clash against Castres at Hive Stadium.
The 26-year-old wing has been sidelined for more than two months after damaging his hip in the final pool match against Ireland in Paris on 7 October.
The return of Graham – Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer of all time – will come as a welcome boost to Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at a time when his fellow wing Kyle Steyn is still missing through injury seven weeks out from the start of the Six Nations.
🏰🔵 Your Edinburgh team to face Castres Olympique at Hive Stadium tomorrow afternoon!
Get tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/iVt6Kxiuwk#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/mnnsGqhxDI
— Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) December 15, 2023
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: “It’s fantastic to see Darcy return from injury to be involved for the first time this season.
“He’s a special player who has fans on their feet every time he touches the ball and I’m sure the Edinburgh supporters will be eager to see him back on the pitch representing the club.”
Scotland internationals Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Ali Price and Ben Healy all return to the starting XV after sitting out the Challenge Cup defeat away to Clermont last weekend.
“It’s great to welcome back our Scotland internationals for tomorrow afternoon’s match,” Everitt said.
“They bring added quality, leadership, and experience to the team for a match which is vital to our hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.”
> “I don’t think we should move,” the former winger said. “If we really want rugby to become a global game, the season needs to start in September, the Rugby Championship needs to move to the Six Nations window, then it’s a global calendar. Jean talked about the financial impact, the money, as we’ve seen, is [gestures higher]. No, the season needs to start in March and end in November. Get rid of this split year crap. The Southern Hemisphere really needs to sort of its stuff out if anything is going to come. South Africa playing in summer is not sustainable. The SH version of Champions Cup - Super Rugby - either needs to span the whole season or take a back seat to CC status. 6N needs to change it’s window so JRLO players can participate, whether Scottish, Welsh, or English. SA has the capacity to play multiple competitions though, both internationally and domestically. Perhaps they can keep their Franchises in SR, and have Currie Cup sides compete in (their own fully professional league) the CC, against more like minded ‘club’ type sides. That still leaves the European imbalance of some of the other URC groups ‘franchise’ like regional focus versus the big leagues traditional club style. Really the game is a whole big mess and it might just be easier to fracture it and only come back together again for a World Cup.Go to comments
Yep, them T14 sides are definitely the cream of the crop, Toulon lost to Saints as wellGo to comments