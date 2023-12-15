Try scoring ace returns after two months out with World Cup injury

Darcy Graham returns to the Edinburgh squad for the first time since getting injured on World Cup duty with Scotland after being named on the bench for Saturday’s EPCR Challenge Cup clash against Castres at Hive Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old wing has been sidelined for more than two months after damaging his hip in the final pool match against Ireland in Paris on 7 October.

The return of Graham – Scotland’s second-highest try-scorer of all time – will come as a welcome boost to Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend at a time when his fellow wing Kyle Steyn is still missing through injury seven weeks out from the start of the Six Nations.

🏰🔵 Your Edinburgh team to face Castres Olympique at Hive Stadium tomorrow afternoon! Get tickets 🎟️: https://t.co/iVt6Kxiuwk#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/mnnsGqhxDI — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) December 15, 2023

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt said: “It’s fantastic to see Darcy return from injury to be involved for the first time this season.

“He’s a special player who has fans on their feet every time he touches the ball and I’m sure the Edinburgh supporters will be eager to see him back on the pitch representing the club.”

Scotland internationals Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Ali Price and Ben Healy all return to the starting XV after sitting out the Challenge Cup defeat away to Clermont last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s great to welcome back our Scotland internationals for tomorrow afternoon’s match,” Everitt said.

“They bring added quality, leadership, and experience to the team for a match which is vital to our hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.”