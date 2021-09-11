'Tough, hard-working': Leicester sign Cowan-Dickie's older brother

9:33am, 11 September 2021

Tom Cowan-Dickie, the older brother of Lions tour pick Luke, has been signed by Leicester Tigers ahead of the new Gallagher Premiership season which starts with a September 18 home gave versus his brother’s club, the Exeter Chiefs.

Having signed a two-year deal in May 2020, Cowan-Dickie had been preparing to play in the new Championship season for Cornish Pirates, the second-tier club where he has made more than 60 appearances in two stints.

Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver enthused at the time: “Tom’s fearless and ferocious style of play makes him a popular member of the squad, besides also being popular with our supporters.”

However, with Leicester in need of cover at hooker due to an international rugby call-up and an injury, Steve Borthwick offered the 30-year-old Cowan-Dickie a short-term contract that he has accepted.

A product of the Exeter Chiefs academy, Cowan-Dickie has represented Cornwall, England U19s academies and England Counties, as well as spending time with National League sides Redruth and Plymouth Albion.

Borthwick said: “Tom is a tough, hard-working and experienced rugby player, who we are pleased to welcome to Leicester Tigers. With Julian Montoya away on international duty and Charlie Clare suffering a knock, which will keep him out for a few weeks, Tom adds important depth to our ranks at hooker.”

Beaten 29-24 at home to Scarlets on Thursday in their final match of the pre-season, Leicester’s interest this weekend will be very much on round three of the Rugby Championship where the double-header on the Australian Gold Coast features four of their players – Montoya, Matias Moroni, Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden. Montoya will skipper Argentina at hooker versus the All Blacks, with Moroni, on the bench in Sunday’s opening match while Springboks pair Wiese and van Staden are on the replacements bench against the Wallabies.

