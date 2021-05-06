4:54am, 06 May 2021

Hours ahead of the British and Irish Lions selection and rugby fans are already getting a glimpse of what Warren Gatland’s South African touring party is likely to look like.

Be it through newspaper interviews, leaks or via social media admissions, there is already significant blood in the water. Here’s a look at three big-name omissions we already know are set to miss out.

While scrumhalf Ben Youngs has ruled himself out and Wales centre George North was a late injury blow, the below three appear to have missed out on form alone.

BILLY VUNIPOLA

The Telegraph are reporting that big England No.8 is set miss out yet again, after missing out on the 2017 tour to New Zealand through injury. A so-so Six Nations and the fine performances of other No.8s and back rows means that the Saracens is set to be one of the biggest casualties.

JOE MARLER

Marler admitted that he hasn’t been asked. “I didn’t get an email. Bit gutted. I’m not surprised, but I’d have loved to have gone. I’d love to have gone with a different approach to it than I did in 2017,” Marler said. “I remember sitting down talking to (former Ireland hooker) Rory Best on that tour. He said he regretted the way he had approached 2013 and the memories he had of it.

ELLIS GENGE

England loosehead Ellis Genge has revealed he hasn’t got the nod. Genge’s patchy scrummaging off the bench during the Six Nations may have failed to impress Gatland, while questions marks over his discipline could also have been telling. Yesterday Genge admitted the praise of pundits and stars hasn’t helped soften the blow. “It means f*** all unless you get picked, doesn’t it?” 26-year-old Genge told the Telegraph. “It doesn’t matter what everyone else thinks. My old man had me as captain but he doesn’t pick the squad. If you don’t get picked, none of the outside noise matters.”