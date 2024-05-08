Three debutants named for Black Ferns season opener against USA

New Zealand and the USA are set to kick off the 2024 Pacific Four Series in Hamilton this weekend, and Black Ferns coach All Bunting hasn’t been afraid to throw some bright young stars into the matchday 23.

Three debutants have been named to face the USA, with impressive lock Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu starting alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos in the second row and Maia Joseph entrusted with the No. 9 jersey. 20-year-old playmaker Hannah King has been named for a debut off the bench, with co-captain Ruahei Demant retaining her the No. 10 jersey.

After breakthrough seasons in Super Rugby Aupiki, the youngsters have continued to impress Bunting and his coaching team in Black Ferns camp, with their selections coming at the expense of some more experienced names.

“Each of these ladies have continued to impress us since joining the Black Ferns squad,” Bunting said.

“They have worked diligently and it’s awesome to be able to reward them with this opportunity and enjoy the occasion. It will be a special moment for them and their wh?nau and one they should be proud of. We are all excited for them and have their backs this weekend.”

It will be the first game of 2024 for the team and the first since their disappointing WXV 1 campaign in 2023, which saw the reigning world champions finish fourth with just one win from their three games.

Bunting said the team were motivated for the occasion and noted the consistency he’d seen in key areas throughout training camp.

“We have seen consistency in a few areas we have been working through and we are looking forward to seeing this in our opening Test. Our coaching group have been pleased with the intent and focus our squad have been putting in. We know our ladies are eager to kick off their international season and take on the USA in front of our fans at home.”

Black Ferns team to play USA is (Test caps in brackets)

1. Kate Henwood (4)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (20)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (11)

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (21)

5. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu*

6. Liana Mikaele Tu’u (18)

7. Kennedy Simon (20) (co-captain)

8. Layla Sae (3)

9. Maia Joseph*

10. Ruahei Demant (33) (co-captain)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (6)

12. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (13)

13. Amy du Plessis (14)

14. Ruby Tui (13)

15. Mererangi Paul (5)

Reserves

16. Luka Connor (20)

17. Chryss Viliko (2)

18. Amy Rule (19)

19. Charmaine Smith (29)

20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (2)

21. Iritana Hohaia (6)

22. Hannah King*

23. Patrica Maliepo (7)

*Denotes Black Ferns debut.

Unavailable: Renee Holmes.

