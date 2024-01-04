The Steve Borthwick update on Owen Farrell and his England future

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

International News

NRL decided to take clinic to ‘rugby union club’ in Utah – report

French leave will broaden Arundell's horizons

Phil Waugh on the potential return of Michael Cheika: 'Everyone's in the hunt'

Sonny Bill Williams laments Mark Nawaqanitawase’s ‘sad’ NRL defection

More International More News

Trending Video

Sir John Kirwin's verdict on Borthwick | The Breakdown

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwin delivers his thoughts on Steve Borthwick's start in the England camp and outlines where things may be going wrong.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
International

The Steve Borthwick update on Owen Farrell and his England future

By PA
Owen Farrell in action last month with Saracens (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The future of Owen Farrell with England remains uncertain after Steve Borthwick revealed he has been given no indication by his captain that he plans to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell will miss at least the Guinness Six Nations to prioritise his and his family’s mental well-being following last autumn’s Rugby World Cup in France, during which the Saracens fly-half was repeatedly booed by supporters at games.

With Farrell also likely to be unavailable for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, there is the possibility that the bronze final victory over Argentina in October was the 32-year-old’s final Test for England.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

When asked on Thursday if Farrell will play for England again, Borthwick replied: “I’m really hopeful he does. We are all hopeful Owen will return to the England team at some point soon, but that’s going to be a decision Owen makes.

“Owen and I spoke right at the end of the World Cup. We were actually in Paris. We took a walk and he shared some of his thoughts and what he was thinking at that point in time.

Related

Sale verdict on George Ford with the Six Nations just four weeks away

Ford has started seven games back at Sale since England’s bronze medal finish in Paris and ahead of Friday’s game at home to Bristol, club director of rugby Sanderson has reflected on his player’s form in recent months with the February 3 Six Nations opener away to Italy now just over four weeks away.

Read Now

“Then he took a period of reflecting and we met a couple of weeks later and he told me of his decision to step away. He expressed some of his feelings, which is clearly a confidential conversation.

“The first thing I will say there is I’m full of admiration for this guy – as a man, a player and a leader. It takes a lot of courage to do what he has done. I made it really clear there is no pressure on him, that it is his decision to be made at the time that is right for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Borthwick is dismayed by the number and viciousness of online trolls at the World Cup, insisting the vitriol Farrell faced mirrors the growing mistreatment of some high-profile figures in the game.

Farrell was caught in the eye of the storm following his red card for a dangerous tackle against Wales in August, a decision that was overturned and then reinstated in reaction to a public outcry.

Meanwhile, referees Wayne Barnes and Tom Foley have spoken of the influence online abuse had on their recent decisions to retire after the World Cup.

“In England alone, we have seen a player – a captain – and two match officials step away at the top of their game because of certain issues,” Borthwick said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are societal issues that are going on here. The online hate that is spread is not OK, it’s not right. For people to have to endure that, their families to have to endure that, to drive people out of the game, is just appalling.

“I don’t have the answers to it but I do know it is wrong and they are not true rugby fans that are saying this stuff. None of us expected what happened at that World Cup in that area, or for it to be at that level of vitriol against certain people and certain teams.”

Related

Steve Borthwick confirms when Kevin Sinfield will leave England post

Kevin Sinfield is to step down as England defence coach after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.

Read Now

A new England captain will be appointed later this month with Jamie George, George Ford and Ellis Genge leading candidates, but Borthwick ruled out an approach to Courtney Lawes.

Lawes announced his international retirement at the end of the World Cup but has been in superb form for Northampton so far this season. “Courtney has been playing really well but he was pretty clear to me about his step,” Borthwick said.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING ‘Absolutely, why wouldn’t you back Fin Smith at 21?’ ‘Absolutely, why wouldn’t you back Fin Smith at 21?’
Search