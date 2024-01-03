Steve Borthwick confirms when Kevin Sinfield will leave England post
Kevin Sinfield is to step down as England defence coach after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand.
Sinfield has been Steve Borthwick’s number two since the start of his reign in December 2022 but his time at Twickenham will come to an end after 18 months.
Before he moves on, the Leeds rugby league great will take charge of individual skills and work with the kickers having previously overseen the defence.
“Kevin after the World Cup had a period of reflection, like every member of the management team did,” Borthwick said.
“Kev’s decided that longer-term he’s going to head in a different direction away from the England rugby team.
“He’s going to work with the team through the Six Nations and through the summer tour.
“Ahead of the autumn series Kev will not work with the team then, he will move away from the team and in a different direction.”
When asked to expand on Sinfield’s future plans, Borthwick replied: “Not right now and Kev hasn’t told us. That’s a question you can discuss with Kev in due course.
“I’m just grateful that’s he added so much value over these 12 months and that he’s going to stay with the team for the Six Nations and the summer tour.
“Through this first 12 months, Kev’s role and what he’s added as we’ve reset the team, you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he’s done and the relationships he’s built.
“I’ve changed his role to skills and he will be working specifically on catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers, which he does so very well.”
