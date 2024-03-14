The Feyi-Waboso absence and three other England team talking points
This Saturday’s match away to France is the biggest game of the year’s Guinness Six Nations for Steve Borthwick’s England. Last weekend’s ambush of Ireland guaranteed that they will finish the tournament with more wins than losses for the first time since 2020.
The audacity of the performance was also so inspiring that it mended the wounding disconnect that had existed between the team and its Twickenham fans in recent years. Job well done for the season, then? No.
So good were England that the grand expectation heading to Lyon must now be to show that their display versus the Irish wasn’t a one-off and that they are genuinely capable of playing entertaining, winning rugby to a very high level two matches in succession. That’s something they haven’t previously produced in the Borthwick era.
But for the self-diagnosed Immanuel Feyi-Waboso concussion, Borthwick would have gone in against the French with the same starting XV as last weekend.
With the exciting rookie unfortunately unavailable, the vacancy has been filled by Elliot Daly while fresh additions to the bench are Ethan Roots and Manu Tuilagi. Here are the RugbyPass talking points ahead of Saturday’s Le Crunch renewal:
The Feyi-Waboso effect
You can’t doubt Daly’s ability to play Test rugby; last week’s run off the bench was his 68th appearance in an England shirt. However, Feyi-Waboso brought a different dynamic to the English attack in his first start and the question that must be asked heading into round five is how much of a limitation might having to start Daly be on the team’s new-found creativity.
England stretched Ireland by getting the ball wide often and rookie Feyi-Waboso clocked some impressive stats. He ran 70 metres in his nine carries, beating five defenders, and making nine passes only further highlighted how fast-twitched an operator he is. Six tackles were also put in.
Let’s contrast that busy contribution as a starter to what Daly managed in his three February starts: A combined total of 72 metres from 13 carries, four defenders beaten, 14 passes, six tackles but three misses.
Daly was, of course, England’s first try scorer of the championship with a day one first-half effort in Rome, but Feyi-Waboso needed only a couple of minutes to strike as a sub on day three in Scotland.
It’s safe to suggest then that the 21-year-old newcomer has packed more of a punch in his limited time compared to his 31-year-old rival.
Now, the plan to beat France of course won’t be the same as the one that burgled Ireland and it must also be noted that Daly plays on the left and Feyi-Waboso on the right, but there will be an added focus on what the reinstated Daly can contribute now that Feyi-Waboso had his chance and set a very high bar.
Manu the 23rd man
It’s been an unusual occurrence for England to have Tuilagi fit but not in their team recently. He was always a must-pick over the years on nearly every occasion when injury-free but that reputation has been dented in recent times with Borthwick going with Ollie Lawrence as his inside centre preference from round three onwards in tandem with Henry Slade on the outside.
Tuilagi, though, is the second beneficiary of the Feyi-Waboso concussion, taking the bench spot vacated by the promoted Daly, and it will be curious what the soon-to-be 33-year-old can offer as England’s 23rd man.
Just eight times in his 59-cap career has he been a bench pick and having been a starter in all six appearances under Borthwick at the recent Rugby World Cup, what he can possibly offer as a replacement piques the interest given it’s not his usual Test role.
There is every chance this reserve selection won’t happen again – Tuilagi is out of contract at Sale and the indications are that he will be playing overseas, potentially in the Top 14, in the 2024/25 season, making him ineligible for England selection. If it is to be his last Test outing, his cameo will certainly be worth the watch.
Bonus points not the issue
It was quite the leap to have Six Nations CEO Tom Harrison defend the tournament’s bonus points system in midweek. Yes, the possibility does exist that Ireland can lose to Scotland and still be crowned champions with just three wins compared to the four that England could potentially have at the finish.
But there is a heck of a lot of rugby to be played before Scotland can beat Ireland for the first time in Dublin since 2010 and for England to beat France away for the first time since 2016.
The lesson from last weekend, of course, is to never write off the Six Nations as a predictable tournament, but title talk shouldn’t be something on English lips heading into this weekend’s round five.
Ireland are kicking off three and a quarter hours before England even start versus the French, so the title party could be in full swing at Aviva Stadium before the English bus pulls into Groupama Stadium.
This scheduling means that the build-up focus should simply be on Borthwick and co targeting the type of performance that can win them a very fine second place, not wasting energy on the sort of hypothetical questions Harrison had to address.
In Dan Steve trusts
We don’t at all intend to come across as ageist in highlighting another 30-something player in the England set-up but it is dumbfounding how there isn’t a queue of Gallagher Premiership tightheads eager to take the shirt from Dan Cole, even though his fine renaissance under Borthwick shows no sign of stopping yet.
Soon to be 37, the front-rower demonstrated versus Ireland how very useful he still is at Test level, putting to bed the calls that he should be retired after how things had gone for the team in their round three loss to Scotland.
Reliable set-piece, breakdowns and tackles remain the veteran’s calling card – ball-carrying definitely isn’t his thing and never will be.
But you have to wonder what is up with the stock of English tightheads as Cole has managed to come back from four years in the wilderness post-World Cup 2019 to be poised to make his 17th appearance – and his eighth start – in Borthwick’s 21 games in charge.
It’s quite an impressive run of games but also a poor reflection on the list of potential alternatives. In Dan Steve certainly trusts!
Comments on RugbyPass
Well soon find out if razor is a good as you imply or whether the current crusader performance is essentially due to their player situation.2 Go to comments
I love how BS presumes to know what Erasmus wants to do. And how he tries to create an image of a potential power struggle - Rassie a dictator. This is childish amateurism at its absolute purest. Write about the ABs rather Ben. Something you might know more about.18 Go to comments
I find a lot of these conversations a little bit silly. Number 8 and Openside are only fixed positions at scrum time, so there’s no reason players need to stick to them in open play. If Earl is best scrumming at flanker, but needs to be involved less than a typical openside, then coaches might be able to make that work without switching him to 8.1 Go to comments
Farrell needs to be more ruthless. Playing O’Mahony ahead of Ryan Baird again will not look smart if he underplays or gets carded again trying to compensate for last week. What is Conor Murray doing on the bench? He is there for experience in the big matches. He has failed in his last two outings under real pressure in big matches (NZ, England). You have to bring in someone else now surely. We have1 Go to comments
The championship won’t go down to the wire. Barring a miracle, Ireland will win it I’ll be happy if England can put in another performance like they did against Ireland. This will show they can be consistent and play with the same level if intensity week on week.5 Go to comments
I believe that if the players buy into tony’s plan and couching,the boks will be a pleasure to watch. Tony is the right guy for the boks,yes they will sometimes fail and must fail to stay humble but don’t take it iut on tony because he’s not on the field with the ball.18 Go to comments
Hi Nick, I'm reading your analysis a week after publishing it and it's incredibly accurate...! Vs RSA in RC2023 ENG showed that his defensive plan was preferable to the creative side. They forgot to play offensively. Against IRE in 6Nations, this last aspect of the game managed to overcome and we saw a great game with excessive pressure in the rucks played without possession (+60%) without a doubt must have clouded IRE's speed tactics. Defensively, ENG was more than IRE, he was faster and prevented the sum of IRE's passes from exceeding the number of successful tackles of ENG. A great game, a great show and an excellent example of mental recovery. Greetings.-66 Go to comments
The decision to stick with Ford is a very positive one. Marcus Smith is a great bench player, but when he has started games at 10 the english attack has struggled. I was initially surprised to see Tuilagi included, as he will have to cover wing, but I guess the new defensive system might work well with him out wide. In general I don’t want Tuilagi to be part of a backfield pendulum, but blitzing in on the opposition centres he could be pretty deadly.5 Go to comments
There is a big difference between loving and respecting. As a Frenchman, I respect English rugby but I don't really like it... except when it shows the main quality of the English: commitment, whatever its form. Welcome in Lyon !6 Go to comments
One game doesn’t make a proper rugby team. “We have a long, proud line of rugby history and we come out swinging when we need too”. Why didn’t they come out swinging for the last 4 years? Best of luck to England but you can’t project the performance against Ireland on top all previous performances. This weak they face France 7 days after the highs of beating Ireland, with the element of suprise gone and a plan that will surely be less developed than the one that downed Ireland. France have a chance to save their campaign with a second placed finish. (I am Irish and I am expecting a huge performance in response to the loss in Twickenham. Ergo, I fully expect the championship winner will be decided before kick off in Lyon.)6 Go to comments
Nah one good game doesn’t make you anything. Nobody fears England6 Go to comments
The Springboks definitely have the personnel to become a great attacking team, but playing with the ball is the exact opposite of what has worked so well for them. Rassie is generally a step ahead, maybe he sees a change coming in laws or interpretations that would favour retaining the ball. Also you’d rather have Tony Brown on your team than be playing against him if he found his way to England, Scotland, Australia, Fiji or somewhere like that. Definitely a great recruitment move, it will be interesting to see how committed they are to embracing a more expansive and possession orientated game.18 Go to comments
Foster-No…Razor-No…Rassie-Lekker Mate.18 Go to comments
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb6 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.6 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.18 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments