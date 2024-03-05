Super Rugby takes: Australia have the best openside, Blues will get Caned
The Waratahs became the first Australian team to take a Kiwi scalp in Super Round in Melbourne, handing the Crusaders an 0-2 start, while the Brumbies were a massive disappointment getting hammered by the Chiefs.
The Reds and Hurricanes played a golden point thriller, topping a Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua spectacle which also came down to the wire.
Super Round delivered from a rugby point of view. Here’s six takes from round two of Super Rugby Pacific on what we saw from the New Zealand and Australian sides.
Super Round has to go somewhere else
Whilst the crowd improved as the weekend went on, it’s clear Super round needs a new home. The rugby was great over the weekend but the crowds weren’t. Melbourne’s had three years and haven’t turned it into anything. Break ground in a new location altogether, or take it to a rugby city. Enough is enough.
Asafo Aumua is currently the best hooker in New Zealand
Aumua has stepped up with two dominant performances for the Hurricanes over the Force and the Reds. Whether it is ball-in-hand, the set-piece, or defence, no hooker in the country has come close to what Aumua is doing.
The Hurricanes lineout is operating at over 90% while the scrum is possibly the best in the competition. In week one the Force were demolished, the Reds’ pack were folded in the first half, but managed to earn a reprieve in the second. The power up front has been impressive.
Aumua’s power has been on show with ball-in-hand, putting defenders on their backsides. He beat six against the Reds and four against the Force. He scored a try in round one powering over while against the Reds was held up over the line. His work rate has been high on both sides of the ball. He seems fit managing 62 minutes against the Force and 72 against the Reds.
The Crusaders and Highlanders have young rakes, the Bell boys Henry and George, starting at the moment. All Black Codie Taylor hasn’t seen action yet. At the Chiefs, Samisoni Taukei’aho has seen time off the bench.
Aumua is the best right now and building a case for an All Blacks recall. The question is whether he can continue this form against the Kiwi sides which starts this week against the Blues.
Crusaders have issues
Where to start with the Crusaders? It’s got to be back to basics for Rob Penney’s side that struggled to hold onto the ball against the Waratahs pack. The Tahs made a mess of the Crusaders breakdown and ripped away possession way too much. They had a read on their lineout too. The turnovers were a real issue for a Crusaders team struggling to find chemistry and it cost them multiple tries.
With two young first fives in as many weeks and similarly two different second fives, there has been no cohesion through 10-12-13. David Havili has never played with Taha Kemara and Levi Aumua before and it showed. With new combinations and young players, the Crusaders can’t afford to mess with selections every week if they want to win. They simply aren’t any good.
It doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Fiji to play the Drua, a place where they famously lost last year. Odds are they will win, but it will be tight. They can’t afford to put out a B team and their best players must play.
Carter Gordon looked like DC
The Rebels flyhalf put in a masterclass performance against the Western Force with two tries and a try assist. The caveat being it was the Western Force. But there is no denying that Carter Gordon can play and dominate when on form.
He has all the skills in his arsenal but needs to maintain the confidence to strike when the iron is hot. The blindside play to skin the Force’s wing and put Andrew Kellaway over was excellent, and the intercept try was all about confidence. He backed himself to make the read and went after it to make a play. Around the park he was largely error-free and probed the line a lot, looking to create. The Wallabies need this version of Carter to continue.
At the Waratahs Tane Edmed was good too, putting in a commanding performance against the Crusaders. This is the best young crop of 10s coming through Australia in what feels like an eternity. There have been a ton of robot prospects who simply cannot play. They now have three or four genuine playmakers who have all the tools.
Fraser McReight is the best openside in the competition
There were solid performances from No 7s around Super Rugby Pacific from Peter Lakai and Charlie Gamble, but McReight continues to be a savvy operator who is a poaching machine. McReight was a match-winner in round one producing two turnovers in the final 10 minutes against the Waratahs, who were deep on attack looking for points. Those potential points were erased by McReight’s steals, sealing the win for the Reds. His own try helped build the three score advantage.
In the extra time loss to the Hurricanes, McReight was again highly influential despite not getting his side home. He helped force golden point after Billy Proctor’s line break in the 79th minute. He was one of three Reds in cover defence to hold Salesi Rayasi up less than 10 metres out for a collapsed maul turnover on the break, but it was McReight who smartly wrapped up the ball. From the scrum they kicked the ball out with time up on the clock.
The Reds win that game if Peni Ravai doesn’t make two blunders, first dropping the ball in the process of scoring a try in the 71st minute and then dropping it cold in the 77th minute. They’ve had a lean streak against Kiwi sides but the Reds can’t let that loss derail them.
Blues are going to get Caned this week
Three undefeated teams remain in the Blues, Chiefs and Hurricanes. The Blues and Chiefs are rightly title favourites but the Hurricanes are going under the radar. They have the best scrum in the competition and the pack has been aiming up, bullying two Aussie sides. Although it was tight against Queensland, the Reds are the best Australian team (the Chiefs will find that out this week).
The Blues are heading into a storm in the capital and will get dragged into a dogfight. A big question remains if Jordie Barrett is available, who has been cited for his tackle on Jordan Petaia and faces a long ban. If Riley Higgins starts he has to keep things simple. He had way too many errors in the pre-season loss against the Highlanders. He’s big, strong, and skilful but doesn’t need to push the pass every time.
Du’Plessis Kirifi, Braydon Iose and Peter Lakai versus Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu is going to be a great match-up, but the Canes loosies can rough it with them.
The key for the Canes is to shut the slippery Mark Telea down. Kini Naholo has to be on his best on defence to make that happen.
The Hurricanes will give the Blues a run for their money and can knock them over for the first time since 2022 when Ardie Savea scored a late game-winner during a furious comeback.
Comments on RugbyPass
lets go TJ1 Go to comments
Drivel.19 Go to comments
We all know what side of the fence this guy would have been on during the 81 tour. It’s stunning to think after all this time there are still people who lament how rugby was divided by that tour. The rugby community was largely on the wrong side of history during apartheid, and sadly many of the instincts that led them there are echoed in this ignorant drivel. Suggesting that politics and sport are mutually exclusive is like saying we should keep politics out of life. The boycott campaign against Apartheid went a long way to making SAs isolation untenable. It didn’t sow division in our game, it exposed a silent complicity with a monstrous injustice and it eventually led to the sports actual unification. At least now, when one part of our society is relentlessly under attack by opportunists, grifters and ghouls there are people within the rugby community who aren’t afraid to stand up to it. David Seymour and his Atlas cabal of money goblins are the people sowing division, it’s just that some of us see it for what it is.8 Go to comments
Whenever Ben Smith says x I just assume y is the truth. The whining sheep continues to whine.8 Go to comments
🔥 nz feels way better than it did before and i didn’t even vote for these guys.8 Go to comments
Sport is 100% about politics. Why else do countries bid so much to host Olympic Games?11 Go to comments
This seems to have stirred quite a reaction from the rednecks.11 Go to comments
If I remember rightly it took SCW maybe 3 years before we could see an England identity, at a time when amateur rugby was coming to an end. Admittedly, SCW built a fantastic team but the Northern Hemisphere teams, being amateurs, were not as strong as their professional counterparts today. SCW knows a head coach needs time, commitment and support to find the winning combination, a combination the players he has, can work with. He had his fair amount of detractors but he came good. So brothers, let's not forget to give SB the time and support he needs, he has certainly brought the commitment.18 Go to comments
Ill just wait for the video to come out.8 Go to comments
Typical of today’s aggressive society, will reap what you sow. Rugby is loosing support rapidly in most areas. I look at the thousands that are being turned away trying to get in to watch these matches in women's competition. Still keep it up money to burn.8 Go to comments
I admire the Hurricanes Poua for standing by their morals and proudly saying what they think. It seems they don’t want money from people who voted for the current Government. They might get their wish; I admire they are putting their morals over the dollar. It does not seem that the Hurricanes management thinks the same way. It looks like another round of the ‘Should sport and politics mix, and to what degree’.8 Go to comments
I can see the point trying to be made but as an Ireland fan let me put things into perspective. The six nations is a great tournament with great history and is a brilliant annual event for multiple reasons. It’s a part of the cultural landscape. In the piece it mentions that Ireland have won 3 grand slams in the 6n era. And we have only won 4 ever. In nearly a century and a half. Irish rugby was absolutely nowhere not that long ago. Whipping boys year in year out. The progress had been incredible. They were right up there with SA and NZ in the WC. There was almost nothing in it. The youth teams in Irish rugby have been absolutely dominant as well for the last 3 or 4 years and when we do finally make that WC breakthrough which we will it may well open the floodgates.19 Go to comments
Dmac just got player of the week, how is he not the best 10 of the week? Or even in the top 3??14 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Neil. A topic that always brings polar opposites out of the woods ! I believe the three year qualification is enough, and if it were put to a vote for rugby people worldwide, ….which ofc will never happen….it would interesting to see how the result would fall. I often think those that get hot under the collar over New Zealanders/Boks/Fijians et al playing for another nation are forgetting these men are professionals, playing rugby is their living as young men. It is therefore, in my view, their right to chose who they play for. One could pick any one of CJ Stander, Bundi Aki, JGP, Paul Willemse, and on and on, and ask if they had not moved overseas, would they have made their land of birth national teams. I suspect the answer in many cases would be no, they would not. Duhan van der Merwe is a good example to look at in this respect. I would judge he still would not make a Bok starting 23 for a crucial game. And that despite his high standing with Scotland. And in his case we, the vast body of rugby “types” of all hues, would be denied seeing a very good, probably even great, rugby player perform at the highest level.7 Go to comments
Nah. Good on them. I thought it was brilliant. You cant have it both ways. We embrace the Maori name for the comp and the teams. Lets not now be superficial and refuse their defence of what they believe in wrt their culture. After, did we not applaud Webber and TJ for their stands on issues they were passionate about.8 Go to comments
Frankly I’m much happier about players qualifying through residency than through blood. People who are raised in England are English. People who aren’t are not. Nationality isn’t genetic. The idea that having a grandparent from somewhere means that you are also from there is a symptom of the kind of idiot identitarianism that used to only hold sway in mainland europe and in settler colonies, but is sadly becoming all the more common in proper countries as well.7 Go to comments
Great article Nick as you have pressed all the right buttons for this old forward. Getting the backrow right, delivering fast ball, and getting all players able to attack the breakdown, It will go a fair way to setting some bits of the Wallabies right. Loved this part: _in any Schmidt or Kiss-coached side is the middle five – the back-row and half-backs. The new man at Ballymore will demand a lot of quick-build rucks [93 against the Waratahs] with a high ratio of 1-3 second lightning-quick ball [68% versus NSW]_60 Go to comments
Great Picks.1 Go to comments
As a youngster, I used to watch Roundhay, Otley, Headingley and Morley fight tooth and nail and then i would follow the players into the county championship and the northern division- I can honestly say that yorkshire rugby had a massive impact on my life. What players and what characters- the Buckton brothers, the Headingley front row, Melville, Harrison, Winterbottom- those were the days my friend. Then you would drive to Orrell on a friday night in pissing rain and watch Kimmins and Dooley reek havoc for Lancashire. I thought I knew all of these players and they shaped my love for the game. Wonderful. Sorry about the harking back to the old days, but a young boys imagination is not being harnessed in the same way. Little access to players beyond the occasional appearance in the clubhouse to get milk for his protein shake. These boys used to draw a shadow when they walked into the gents after ten pints…4 Go to comments
What an enjoyable and insightful article, really impressed with Tony Booth 👌 and from a scarlets fan too.1 Go to comments