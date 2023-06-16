South African flyhalf Tian Schoeman exits Newcastle
South African fly-half Tian Schoeman has left Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle Falcons by “mutual consent”.
The 31-year-old arrived from Bath in the summer of 2022 and scored 48 points in his 17 games.
The experienced 10 has also played for the Cheetahs, Bordeaux and the Bulls.
Chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “I would like to thank Tian for everything he put into the club during his season with us and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”
He joined the Toyota Cheetahs in 2018 ahead of the Currie Cup and 2018/19 Guinness PRO 14 season. Schoeman had previously been playing for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Between 2013 and 2016 he represented the Blue Bulls in 29 matches and the Bulls in 35 Super Rugby matches.
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments