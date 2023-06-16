South African flyhalf Tian Schoeman exits Newcastle

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Goodhue the latest All Black to head to Europe

2

Ex-England winger bluntly writes off Ireland's Rugby World Cup chances

3

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call

4

Arundell's shock move to France a 'done deal' - report

5

O'Gara's La Rochelle thwarted by Ntamack moment of magic

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Why 'quitting was never an option' for injury-ravaged RG Snyman

How RG Snyman recovered from two heinous knee injuries to win an improbable URC title and a place in the Springbok squad

RugbyPass+ Home

Gallagher Premiership News

Gloucester confirm coaching ticket for 2023/24

Sale Sharks statement: The tragic death of Liam O’Connor

'He’s got a good build': Newcastle bring in another Argentinian

Exeter CEO Tony Rowe hits back at allegations about their finances

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Who is the next man up in the All Blacks midfield | The Breakdown

With the injury to David Havili, The Breakdown panel discuss who's the next player in line for an All Blacks call-up and how getting selected in the Rugby Championship squad is a great opportunity with the World Cup around the corner.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Farrell may come to regret Kleyn call
J
Jo 45 minutes ago

What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks Rugby Championship squad announced
J
Jo 3 hours ago

Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

South African flyhalf Tian Schoeman exits Newcastle

By Ian Cameron
Tian Schoeman has joined Bath. (Getty)

South African fly-half Tian Schoeman has left Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle Falcons by “mutual consent”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old arrived from Bath in the summer of 2022 and scored 48 points in his 17 games.

The experienced 10 has also played for the Cheetahs, Bordeaux and the Bulls.

Chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “I would like to thank Tian for everything he put into the club during his season with us and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

He joined the Toyota Cheetahs in 2018 ahead of the Currie Cup and 2018/19 Guinness PRO 14 season. Schoeman had previously been playing for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Between 2013 and 2016 he represented the Blue Bulls in 29 matches and the Bulls in 35 Super Rugby matches.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Quinn Tupaea: 'I can see the light at the end of the tunnel' Quinn Tupaea: 'I can see the light at the end of the tunnel'
Search