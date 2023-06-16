South African flyhalf Tian Schoeman exits Newcastle

South African fly-half Tian Schoeman has left Gallagher Premiership club Newcastle Falcons by “mutual consent”.

The 31-year-old arrived from Bath in the summer of 2022 and scored 48 points in his 17 games.

The experienced 10 has also played for the Cheetahs, Bordeaux and the Bulls.

Chairman of rugby Matt Thompson said: “I would like to thank Tian for everything he put into the club during his season with us and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

He joined the Toyota Cheetahs in 2018 ahead of the Currie Cup and 2018/19 Guinness PRO 14 season. Schoeman had previously been playing for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Between 2013 and 2016 he represented the Blue Bulls in 29 matches and the Bulls in 35 Super Rugby matches.