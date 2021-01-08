6:15am, 08 January 2021

Newcastle Falcons players and staff are having a training session with a difference this Friday morning in England – trying to clear the club’s Kingston Park pitch of snow to ensure it is playable for Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership match versus Gloucester.

The 2020/21 Premiership campaign has already been badly hit by the pandemic. Five matches, including this weekend’s East Midlands derby between Northampton and Leicester, have been cancelled since Christmas.

However, bad weather has become the latest headache for Premiership officials to grapple with. Heavy snow has fallen in the north-east of England, forcing Dean Richards’ squad into action to try and keep their pitch playable as they look to build on their fine start to the season.

Newly promoted from the Championship, Newcastle are in third place heading into the sixth round of fixtures following wins over Bath, Sale and Wasps which were followed by the Boxing Day cancellation versus Leicester and the New Year’s Day defeat at Bristol.

The snowfall has kept the Newcastle social media team busy, the club’s Twitter account tweeting: “Snowball fight to decide the winner, Gloucester?” Gloucester were quick to ask, “Shall we bring some shovels?”

Temperatures in the area are due to fall to -5°C overnight ahead of the 2pm Saturday kick-off. Despite the current conditions, both teams are expected to be named after midday on Friday.

It’s on! ? Shall we bring some shovels? ?? — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) January 8, 2021

Newcastle Falcons’ coaching staff and squad players are tackling some very challenging weather conditions to try and get tomorrow playable ???????? pic.twitter.com/1Kq0idHsmh — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 8, 2021

Ahead of our 12 noon team announcement, a sneak peek at one of tomorrow’s stone-cold certain starters! ?? pic.twitter.com/5lMsFQohgJ — Newcastle Falcons (@FalconsRugby) January 8, 2021