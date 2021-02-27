9:47am, 27 February 2021

The standard of the officiating in the opening minutes of Italy and Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game in Rome has been ridiculed on social media.

An apparent try by Ireland second row Iain Henderson wasn’t awarded by referee Mathieu Raynard even when referred to Television Match Official (TMO) Romain Poite. Henderson was clearly not pleased having asked Raynard to review the call.

The ball bounced out of his hand after he appeared to touch it down over the line, which was spotted by just about the entire internet, but not the officials in Rome.

Could someone check in the box to see if Romain Poite is awake @BrianODriscoll ? #ITAvIRE pic.twitter.com/Y1H8J7OnMv — paul mcmenemy (@paulmoneymore) February 27, 2021

Former Ireland number 8 Jamie Heaslip tweeted: “I’m still confused how they missed Henderson try!?! Direct and quick play from Ireland in the opening exchanges.”

I’m still confused how they missed Henderson try!?! Direct and quick play from ireland in the opening exchanges #ITAvIRE — jamie heaslip (@jamieheaslip) February 27, 2021

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode wrote on Twitter: “Romain Poite being Romain Poite on TMO duty and missing a clear try for Henderson!! Must have been getting a coffee.”

https://twitter.com/AndyGoode10/status/1365671189545279488

That was clearly a TRY for Henderson. What game is the TMO watching?#ITAvIRE — Guy Arnel (@GuylArnel) February 27, 2021

Looks like they're using the 3rd umpire from the India-England test as TMO in the #ITAvIRE match! — Gareth Williams (@garrob66) February 27, 2021

Looking at a replay of disallowed try from @IrishRugby by TMO is shocking. Even I could've given that try with the technology they are given. #ITAvIRE #shocking — petrus (@sport2222) February 27, 2021

I whip this out every match. But here we go again. Ref and TMO looking at Henderson’s try #ITAvIRE pic.twitter.com/ZdasAucPIL — Clare Molloy (@ClareeMolloy) February 27, 2021

It didn’t stop Ireland scoring a few minutes later through centre Garry Ringrose.

Italy, who made a late change to their team with Callum Braley replacing Stephen Varney at scrum-half, started brightly and went 3-0 ahead in the fourth minute thanks to a Paolo Garbisi penalty.

The lead lasted just two minutes as returning Ireland captain Sexton converted a penalty at the other end.

Ireland arrived in Rome to take on Italy on the back of their worst start to a Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Andy Farrell’s side have scored a tournament-low two tries in defeats by Wales and France.

Head coach Farrell made seven changes to the team beaten by Les Bleus on February 14, including recalling skipper Johnny Sexton and vice-captain James Ryan following head injuries.

Hosts Italy, who have named an unchanged starting XV following the 41-18 loss to England, have not won a championship game for six years and will be hoping to avoid a 30th successive defeat in the competition.

– additional reporting PA