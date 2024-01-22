Seven candidates to make a Wallabies comeback in 2024

The nightmarish memories of the Wallabies’ woeful Rugby World Cup campaign last year will live on in the minds of fans, players and coaches forever, but it can also be the catalyst for much-needed change.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opportunity to start anew awaits Australian rugby and the Wallabies. Last week, Rugby Australia confirmed the appointment of world-class coach Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt is the Wallabies’ third head coach in as many years after both Dave Rennie and Eddie Jones, but sitting in the press conference room last Friday, something felt different about this appointment.

Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us Rugbypass TV Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free! Join us

The former World Rugby Coach of the Year explained why he was “desperate” to help the Wallabies return to their former glory. But to do that, the Aussies need the right players.

Last year’s World Cup squad wasn’t the right mix. There were too many young players and not enough experience – the team needed to be better but was instead set up to fail.

As the Wallabies prepare to usher in a new era, there are multiple ‘candidates’ worthy of a Test recall if they can impress Joe Schmidt and the rest of the yet-to-be-announced coaching group.

These are the players that are capped Wallabies, who either didn’t feature at all last year or missed World Cup selection, that can mount international comebacks in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darcy Swain (lock)

Darcy Swain is probably more well-known outside of Australian rugby circles for the wrong reasons. 2022 was an unforgettable year for Swain, and the lock hasn’t played for the Wallabies since.

Less than 10 Tests into his Wallabies career, Swain was shown a red card against England at Perth’s Optus Stadium in 2022. With the visitors ahead by three, the Australian was caught up in a scuffle with Jonny Hill – as the TMO promptly brought to the referees’ attention.

Swain, now 26, was seen sharing words with Hill before engaging in a bit of a scrap. But everything took a turn when it seemed to have calmed down. Swain head-butted Hill.

Months later, playing against the All Blacks at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Swain hit New Zealander Quinn Tupaea around the knee – Tupaea is still yet to return to Super Rugby – and was shown a yellow card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swain returned to Test action against Italy in Florence later that year, but the second-rower hasn’t donned Wallaby gold since. Eddie Jones went in another direction.

But with a new coach, a new era awaits the Wallabies. Swain will be eager to impress after taking a backward step in 2023.

The Wallabies’ lineout was way off the pace last year. With Jones picking two big men in Will Skelton and Richie Arnold, Australia limited their options at the set-piece.

But Swain can change that. As one of the best lineout generals in the country, as well as a player who boasts an impressive work rate, the Brumby can help the Wallabies transform their set-piece into a strength.

Harry Wilson (backrow)

In 2020, then-Crusaders coach Scott Robertson professed his rugby love for rising star Harry Wilson. The Reds backrower had long been touted as a star of the future, too.

Robertson, who is now the All Blacks head coach, said he’d “officially fallen” for Wilson after Queensland’s dominant 41-17 win over the Bulls in Brisbane.

Wilson went on to play seven Test matches under former Australian coach Dave Rennie, but Eddie Jones couldn’t find a place for the youngster in his Wallabies plans.

For a player who had starred at all levels of rugby – including winning Queensland Premier Rugby’s Player of the Year and impressing with the Junior Wallabies, both in 2019 – Wilson was suddenly in the Test rugby wilderness.

Reds teammate and longtime friend Fraser McReight is now almost certain to play for the Wallabies under coach Schmidt, and Brumbies backrower Tom Hooper also impressed after debuting in Wallaby gold last year. Then you have Rob Valetini at the back who is one of Australia’s best.

Wilson is now on the outside looking in, and it’ll be tough to change that. But the Reds’ two-time Player of the Year is a special talent and that won’t go unnoticed for long.

Tom Hooper, in particular, appears to be a step ahead in the race for the Wallabies’ No. 6 jersey. But with a new coach at the helm, the chance to start again awaits.

Wilson has a big future with the Wallabies and another strong year at Super Rugby level will show why.

James O’Connor (flyhalf)

James O’Connor was supposed to be the next big thing for the Wallabies. After bursting onto the scene as a teenager, the sky was seemingly the limit for the Queenslander.

While O’Connor has had some famous moments in a Wallabies jersey – who can forget that kick to beat the All Blacks in Hong Kong – it seems that his international career may be over.

But never say never.

O’Connor, 33, has re-signed with Queensland and Australian rugby until the end of 2024, and while it’s an outside chance, the Wallabies could be a lot worse than recalling the veteran.

The Wallabies’ flyhalf situation at last year’s World Cup was shocking. That’s nothing on the players selected, but the team needed experience, leadership and poise.

James O’Connor could’ve been that guy – but better yet, he still could be.

While that may sound like a left-field suggestion, remember that O’Connor started at flyhalf during Dave Rennie’s reign in 2022. Sure, it was a big loss to Argentina away, but one bad performance shouldn’t spell the end for someone of O’Connor’s talent.

Just watch him in Super Rugby this year. Time after time, year after year, O’Connor has been a leader for the Reds and he can be that for the Wallabies – be that at No. 10 or 12.



Lachlan Lonergan (hooker)

Of all the players that were left out of Eddie Jones’ Rugby World Cup squad last year, the absence of both Lonergan brothers was among the puzzling omissions.

Ryan Lonergan was sensational as a halfback with the Brumbies in 2023, and Lachlan Lonergan had also impressed as a hooker on the rise.

The former Junior Wallabies star debuted at Test level off the bench against France in 2021, but has at least so far failed to cement his place in the national team – a turnstile of coaches will make that difficult, though.

Lonergan scored the match-winning try against Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in 2022 – Dave Rennie’s final Test in charge – in what was also his last match in Wallaby gold up until this point.

Former coach Eddie Jones preferred David Porecki, Jordan Uelese and Matt Faessler. By the time the next World Cup rolls around, Lonergan could very well start ahead of all three.

Lonergan is just that good. With a reliable output at the set-piece, as well as some telling involvements around the park, the Brumby is a missing piece of the Wallabies’ puzzle to redemption.



Len Ikitau (centre)

Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper. Everyone couldn’t believe that both veterans missed out on last year’s World Cup squad – so much, that the absence of others almost went unnoticed.

Len Ikitau was injured during The Rugby Championship, but the centre was still widely considered a certainty for the Wallabies squad as he tracked towards a recovery.

But when the squad was named, there was no room for Ikitau. That selection cost the Wallabies in a big way, too, as coach Jones struggled to nail down exactly who his first-choice No. 13 was.

Queenslander Jordan Petaia had a go with mixed results, and former NRL wing Izaia Perese was also handed a start against Portugal. But neither player stood out.

There’s no question that Ikitau would’ve done a better job over in France.

As one of the best defensive centres in the world – certainly on the cusp of world-class status – Ikitau is the type of player Joe Schmidt should want to build the backline around.

If Len Ikitau doesn’t play Test rugby this year then questions will need to be asked about whether the Wallabies actually want to win. He’s just that important.

Noah Lolesio (flyhalf)

The Carter Gordon experiment failed in France. With coach Jones picking just one flyhalf, the then-five Test Wallaby couldn’t deliver what was asked of him on the sport’s biggest stage.

It was unfair to expect so much of Carter Gordon so soon. It wasn’t even a sink or swim situation, it was more like throwing a Hail Mary with a rock to a teammate 60 metres away.

Gordon is a talent, and he has a bright future in Wallaby gold, but there’s nothing wrong with the Rebels playmaker taking a backwards step to learn in 2024. That’s what Noah Lolesio did.

Just like Gordon, Lolesio experienced a similar initiation to Test rugby.

There was plenty expected of Lolesio – who has started 13 Tests – and it seemed the pressure got to him. In the end, coach Jones decided to go in another direction by overlooking the playmaker completely in 2023.

But this is Noah Lolesio we’re talking about – the same player who led the Brumbies to a drought-breaking Super Rugby AU crown a few years ago. The kid can play.

Following a stint overseas with Toulon on a Joker deal, Lolesio is back with the Brumbies ahead of Super Rugby Pacific. With the Wallabies’ No. 10 jersey very much up for grabs, another strong domestic season should propel Lolesio to international honours.

The third and final flyhalf on this list is none other than Quade Cooper – New Zealand’s favourite Wallaby. Much like James O’Connor, it seemed that Cooper had played his final Test in Wallaby gold, but the playmaker has instead signalled an intent to return to the Test arena.

With three playmakers to choose from on this list – and that doesn’t include Bernard Foley, who would have to be deemed an outside chance at best – Joe Schmidt has options.

It’ll just come down to whether Schmidt wants an experienced No. 10 back in the mix. Cooper is an all-time Wallabies great and there’s no denying that he could do a reliable job once again.

At least as a way to help younger flyhalves grow leading into the British and Irish Lions Tour next year, having someone of Cooper’s calibre would be invaluable to a rebuilding national team.

But, it must be said that of all the names on this list, Quade Cooper seems the most unlikely to return to the Wallabies in 2024.