Scotland team announced for knockout clash with Ireland
Gregor Townsend has named the Scotland team to face Ireland in the crucial Pool B decider at Stade de France on Saturday, 7 October.
Second-row Grant Gilchrist, scrum-half Ali Price and right-wing Darcy Graham retain their places in the starting XV after the 84-0 win over Romania, with captain Jamie Ritchie passed fit to return at blindside flanker after suffering a head knock in their previous match against Tonga.
Winger Graham scored a Scotland RWC record-equalling four tries and beat 14 opposition defenders against Romania, the joint-most defenders beaten of any player in a single match at this year’s Rugby World Cup, alongside teammate Duhan van der Merwe, who beat 14 against Tonga.
Graham matched Gavin Hastings’ record of four tries in a RWC match (v Ivory Coast in 1995) in the 84-0 win v Romania and now has five for the tournament, putting him joint top in the RWC 2023 try-scoring stakes with five.
PERMUTATIONS
Scotland need to beat Ireland and deny them a bonus point to finish second in the pool and therefore progress in second place to South Africa.
If Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and Ireland secure a point as well, then all three teams will be level on 15 points and Scotland’s points difference in the win would need to be 21 points, then sending South Africa home.
SCOTLAND TEAM TO FACE IRELAND IN PARIS
1 Pierre Schoeman
2 George Turner
3 Zander Fagerson
4 Richie Gray
5 Grant Gilchrist
6 Jamie Ritchie (c)
7 Rory Darge
8 Jack Dempsey
9 Ali Price
10 Finn Russell
11 Duhan van der Merwe
12 Sione Tuipulotu
13 Huw Jones
14 Darcy Graham
15 Blair Kinghorn
Replacements:
16 Ewan Ashman
17 Rory Sutherland
18 WP Nel
19 Scott Cummings
20 Matt Fagerson
21 Luke Crosbie
22 George Horne
23 Ollie Smith
