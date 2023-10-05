Scotland team announced for knockout clash with Ireland

Gregor Townsend has named the Scotland team to face Ireland in the crucial Pool B decider at Stade de France on Saturday, 7 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Second-row Grant Gilchrist, scrum-half Ali Price and right-wing Darcy Graham retain their places in the starting XV after the 84-0 win over Romania, with captain Jamie Ritchie passed fit to return at blindside flanker after suffering a head knock in their previous match against Tonga.

Winger Graham scored a Scotland RWC record-equalling four tries and beat 14 opposition defenders against Romania, the joint-most defenders beaten of any player in a single match at this year’s Rugby World Cup, alongside teammate Duhan van der Merwe, who beat 14 against Tonga.

Graham matched Gavin Hastings’ record of four tries in a RWC match (v Ivory Coast in 1995) in the 84-0 win v Romania and now has five for the tournament, putting him joint top in the RWC 2023 try-scoring stakes with five.

PERMUTATIONS

Scotland need to beat Ireland and deny them a bonus point to finish second in the pool and therefore progress in second place to South Africa.

If Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point and Ireland secure a point as well, then all three teams will be level on 15 points and Scotland’s points difference in the win would need to be 21 points, then sending South Africa home.

SCOTLAND TEAM TO FACE IRELAND IN PARIS

1 Pierre Schoeman

2 George Turner

3 Zander Fagerson

4 Richie Gray

5 Grant Gilchrist

6 Jamie Ritchie (c)

7 Rory Darge

8 Jack Dempsey

9 Ali Price

10 Finn Russell

11 Duhan van der Merwe

12 Sione Tuipulotu

13 Huw Jones

14 Darcy Graham

15 Blair Kinghorn

Replacements:

16 Ewan Ashman

17 Rory Sutherland

18 WP Nel

19 Scott Cummings

20 Matt Fagerson

21 Luke Crosbie

22 George Horne

23 Ollie Smith