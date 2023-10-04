Bundee Aki on high alert for threat of Scotland ambush with 'freakish athlete'

In-form centre Bundee Aki knows Scotland pose a “massive threat” to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup aspirations due to his experiences with the British and Irish Lions.

Connacht centre Aki has been one of the standout performers of the tournament so far and helped his side to the cusp of the quarter-finals with four tries across three successive Pool B wins.

Yet the world’s top-ranked nation could still suffer early elimination at the hands of the Scots on Saturday evening in Paris.

New Zealand-born Aki played alongside “freakish athlete” Duhan Van Der Merwe during the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa, in addition to the likes of fly-half Finn Russell and midfield rival Chris Harris.

Speaking of Edinburgh wing Van Der Merwe, he said: “He’s actually a good lad, I got along with Duhan very well.

“Obviously on the pitch he’s a freakish athlete. He can make something out of nothing, he’s quick, he’s strong, the threat that he poses for Scotland is unbelievable.

“And not just him. You’ve got the likes of Darcy (Graham), Finn and the rest of their backline, Chris Harris. They’re unbelievable athletes.

“We’ve got our hands full this weekend and they’re going to be a massive threat for us.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his team for the weekend on Thursday afternoon.

Aki is expected to once again partner Garry Ringrose, while fellow Lions centre Robbie Henshaw is a doubt due to a niggle.

The 33-year-old is braced for a demanding midfield battle.

“Their midfield has some world-class players,” Aki said of Scotland.

“You’ve got Sione Tuipulotu who is running amok around there, the likes of Chris Harris and Huw Jones, jeez I could talk all about their running lines, their gas and speed, the defensive side of things.

“They’re playing unbelievably well, so we have to make sure we as a group know what’s coming ahead of us and make sure that we’re on top of our game.”