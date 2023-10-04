Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 13 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 21 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Ireland hit by fresh injury doubt ahead of Scotland clash

By PA
Ireland/ PA

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Saturday’s crucial Rugby World Cup showdown with Scotland in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old is struggling with a “niggle” and will be assessed ahead of head coach Andy Farrell naming his matchday 23 on Thursday afternoon.

Henshaw suffered a fitness setback at the start of the tournament when he was a late withdrawal from Ireland’s bench for the 82-8 win over Romania.

He subsequently came on as a replacement in the 59-16 success over Tonga and the 13-8 victory against reigning champions South Africa.

Related

Ireland confront idea of colluding with Scotland to boot Springboks out of RWC

Assistant coach Mike Catt dismissed suggestions Ireland could collude with Scotland in Saturday’s pivotal Rugby World Cup clash in Paris in order to send home South Africa.

Read Now

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell said: “Everyone came through training, but Robbie has a bit of a niggle and we’re finding out about that today.

“I’m sure there will be some information on that tomorrow.”

Henshaw has been providing back-up for in-form midfield duo Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Leinster team-mate Jimmy O’Brien, Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey and Munster veteran Keith Earls are among the options to take his place in Farrell’s squad to face the Scots, if he is ruled out.

Ireland will secure a quarter-final spot as Pool B winners with a victory or a draw at Stade de France, while a loss may also be sufficient for progression, depending on the scoreline and bonus points gained.

Farrell’s men are seeking a 17th consecutive success to set up a likely last-eight appointment with either hosts France or three-time champions New Zealand.

Former Ireland captain O’Connell, who represented his country at four World Cups, believes the current crop of players know how to remain in the moment and avoid being inhibited by passion or pressure.

Related

Ireland confront idea of colluding with Scotland to boot Springboks out of RWC

Assistant coach Mike Catt dismissed suggestions Ireland could collude with Scotland in Saturday’s pivotal Rugby World Cup clash in Paris in order to send home South Africa.

Read Now

“Being able to not rely massively on emotions is a big part of it,” he replied when asked about the key to consistently backing up wins.

“It’s always a big strength of ours how much the lads love playing for Ireland, how important the history of the team is.

“But that’s kind of the icing on the cake now rather than the whole cake.

“I think probably in fairness it would have come in under Joe (Schmidt, former head coach) and that ability to focus just on what’s right in front of you and not what’s too far ahead of you.

“They’ve a big appetite around just getting better and improving, both individually and as a group.

“When the focus is all about getting better, you acknowledge the significance of what might happen if you win a game at the weekend for sure, but you’re kind of able to ignore it a little bit then as well.

“The more you understand who you are and what you stand for the easier it is to perform.

“They don’t have to build up how important the game is. We all know it and they all know it.

“They focus on getting better, they focus on the next moment, and that sometimes helps them block out some of the noise around the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup
Search