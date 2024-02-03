Scotland player ratings vs Wales | 2024 Guinness Six Nations
Scotland player ratings: Having lost their last 11 matches in Cardiff, including nine in the Championship, since 2002, Scotland finally ended that miserable sequence with a 27-26 victory at the Principality Stadium.
But having led 27-0 two minutes into the second half and seemingly in cruise control, this was so nearly another Scottish disaster in the Welsh capital as the hosts roared back to within a point.
At the end of a breathless encounter though, Scotland have won their opening Six Nations match for a fourth successive year, with home games against France and England to follow next.
Here is how the players fared:
15. Kyle Rowe – 6.5
Thrust into an unfamiliar full-back role for his first Test start, the specialist wing missed an early high ball but looked at ease thereafter, one high tackle aside. A slick break and floated pass set the platform for Van der Merwe’s try and carried – on eight occasions – with intent.
14. Kyle Steyn – 7
In the absence of the injured Darcy Graham, who he also replaced for the whole of last year’s Six Nations, Steyn showed why he is a more than capable deputy. Chased hard, won ball in the air and a reliable presence in defence. His break onto Redpath’s pass in the final minute almost led to a fourth Scottish try.
13. Huw Jones – 6
One loose pass early on stopped a promising attack and few opportunities to cut loose with ball in hand. A counter from his own 22 in second half might have lifted the Welsh siege, but failed to release Van der Merwe and was tap-tackled. But made 13 tackles in a solid defensive display.
12. Sione Tuipulotu – 7
Scotland’s go-to man to truck the ball up in midfield and make hard yards when required, and a superb foil for Russell in attack, creating the wraparound for Van der Merwe’s try. Copped a yellow card on the hour for straying offside and Wales scored two tries in his absence. Ended up packing down at flanker on his return.
11. Duhan van der Merwe – 6.5
Handed his 22nd Test try on a plate in first half and after taking another Russell pass, one step and swerve was enough to burn off the remaining Welsh cover for his 23rd, moving him into fifth place on Scotland’s all-time list. Denied a hat-trick score in the final play of the match, but not in the game enough from a Scottish perspective despite his nine carries.
10. Finn Russell – 7
Leading Scotland for only the second time, the self-styled ‘Lionel Messi of rugby’ had the run of the Principality in the first half. A couple of loose punts but mixed up his kicking game well, probing for space, with one 50:22 and landed five out of five at goal. Also created both of Van der Merwe’s tries, but struggled to regain control in the second half until the final moments.
9. Ben White – 6
His clearing kicks were bang on the money during an excellent first half, taking the pressure off Russell and giving his chasers time to compete in the air. Generally tidy service from the base, but his influence waned as the match wore on and gave way to Horne late on.
1. Pierre Schoeman – 7
Averaged 15.7 carries in last year’s Championship, more than any other player. Only managed three here, but one saw him power over from close range for his fourth Test try, and had made 15 tackles when he departed after 62 minutes.
2. George Turner – 6
Decent first half, one missed lineout aside, with a couple of big hits, strong carries and good work on the ground, snaffling errant Welsh lineout ball. Shown a yellow card after 47 minutes for bringing down a Welsh maul, and his absence was keenly felt as Wales seized the momentum.
3. Zander Fagerson – 5.5
A mixed bag on the tighthead’s 63rd cap, conceding one scrum penalty for collapsing and another for not rolling away at a ruck. Made his fair share of tackles with nine, but Scotland would have wanted to see him more involved in the loose, with only three carries to his name.
4. Richie Gray – 5
The 34-year-old veteran, 14 years after he first burst onto the international scene, made his presence felt early on, stealing Welsh lineout ball and showing soft hands in attack. But forced off injured after half an hour, replaced by Skinner.
5. Scott Cummings – 5.5
Absence of the banned Grant Gilchrist handed him a first Six Nations start since 2021 and got stuck into the tight exchanges, with 11 tackles contributing to the defensive effort and a couple of lineout takes. But not able to make his presence felt with ball in hand and another who got swept up in the Welsh maelstrom in the second half.
6. Luke Crosbie – 6
Having started the first two matches of last season’s Championship at seven, Crosbie’s extra ballast and abrasive edge seem more suited to six. He made 11 tackles and hit hard, one aggressive clear-out on Costelow escaping any sanction despite the Welsh fly-half’s HIA. But barely seen with ball in hand.
7. Jamie Ritchie – 5.5
Stripped of the captaincy and switched to openside, the former skipper needed a big game with new co-captain Rory Darge set to be available to face France next Saturday. Made 14 tackles but overshadowed by Tommy Reffell in the breakdown battle, where he struggled to exert enough influence as the game nearly slipped away. Replaced by Dempsey for final quarter.
8. Matt Fagerson – 6.5
Preferred to Glasgow team-mate Jack Dempsey to start at 8, Fagerson – who made the most tackles of any player in last year’s Six Nations with 83 – put in his usual prodigious shift in defence, topping Scotland’s tackle count with 18. But another back-rower barely seen with ball in hand, in contrast to his opposite number Wainwright.
Replacements:
16. Ewan Ashman – 5
A brief eight-minute appearance while Turner was in the sin-bin, before returning to the fray in the final quarter. Few chances to impress but a couple of decent carries.
17. Alec Hepburn – 6
Preferred to Jamie Bhatti on the bench, the former England cap came on for his second Test debut just after the hour. Several strong carries and helped win a vital scrum penalty late on.
18. Elliot Millar-Mills – 5
On for his Test debut aged 31, the Northampton prop stood up well at scrum-time, enjoying his part in earning a late penalty, but will need more minutes before a proper assessment can be made of his readiness for this level.
19. Sam Skinner – 5
Thrust into the fray after only half an hour when Gray was forced off injured, the Edinburgh struggled to exert any great influence on proceedings but weighed in with 10 tackles.
20. Jack Dempsey – 5
Only one game for Glasgow since returning from a facial injury that required skull surgery, Dempsey had to settle for a place on the bench and entered the fray just after the hour. Another who was restricted largely to defensive duties as Scotland struggled to lift the siege.
21. George Horne – 5
Not the easiest time to be sent on with 11 minutes left as the game seemed to be slipping from Scotland’s grasp, but brought some energy and control at the base.
22. Ben Healy – not used
23. Cameron Redpath – 6
Father Bryan was captain of the last Scotland team to prevail in Cardiff in 2002, and his son made it a family double after entering the fray in the final 10 minutes. His half-break and pass sent Steyn away in the counter-attack that finally brought Scotland some respite.
Comments on RugbyPass
Freeman has been a great test player for almost 2 years now. Its just a shame that he wasn’t actually getting selected for most of that time!4 Go to comments
For goodness sake Wales grow some nuts and get a Welsh coach. You’re pathetic.2 Go to comments
Some thoughts on the England backs… Dingwall was non-existent, good premiership player but not a test player. Finn Smith looked to have much more time on the ball than Ford, he should have started alongside Mitchell. Freeman looked excellent now that he's been given a license to roam. He's a big guy with good pace but by international standards he's not an out and out finisher. His game awareness and skill levels are top notch, he's a very complete rugby player who's wasted sat on the wing. Let's hope England can continue to make use of him. Slade looks absolute class with ball in hand, reads the game so well and creates space for others with his outside swerve and exquisite timing on his passes. England don't get the best out of him. Daly was a makeshift winger in his prime and he ain't in his prime anymore. Three outside centres on the pitch is excessive. Steward is Steward. He's got a trick, he does it better than anyone else in the world. He doesn't do much else and struggles to defend in the wide channels due to a lack of pace. Mitchell was ok, he looks like a good player, begrudgingly playing to orders.4 Go to comments
having watched the games in the first round, I would be much surprised if the Irish wouldn’t win another Six Nations …… just that England has quite some history in getting far, whilst being ‘unconvincing’1 Go to comments
Will be great to see him out there again after that stinking injury.1 Go to comments
Haibo!3 Go to comments
Well.3 Go to comments
England man here. Funny how you say England “collapsed” in the final 15. Never one to give credit to the boks are you. In truth, our boys were crushed in the scrum and outplayed completely in that final quarter.13 Go to comments
Tony in RSA to recruit Pacific Islanders to the boks…mana5 Go to comments
Always amusing and entertaining when the clueless D4 lads get a rugby column and spew utter clueless tripe. Ian is very much one of those lads.2 Go to comments
Een twee drie. My point exactly. You have to have an attacking plan . You then pick attacking minded players. Farrell was terrific for Sarries and won loads of titles. Yet he was played out of position to put a 10 in who was anything but and was at the bottom of the league and in danger of being relegated . England have bad form in failing to pick the best players . Simmonds, Alex Goode. Cipriani etc When things dont work and you keep losing , change the team. .Youngs,ford,farrell ,tuilagi and Billy at 8 were in the team win or lose. Ireland yesterday were fantastic . Brilliantly coached and had an all round game. Kick when it was needed but off they went when an opportunity came . Ford either kicks, passes short to the poor centre who immediately gets hammered ,thanks george, or does a pass and run round the back . He is as predictable as hell and the defence just line up the next player to him . Maybe the team just needs a better coach and the selection is fine . We will see in a couple of hours. I hope to eat my words13 Go to comments
The France 6N win now makes Ireland the heavy favourites to win RWC2027 too. So AH-MAY-ZING, so AH-MAY-ZING zom-om-bee zom-om-bee zom-om-bee-bee-bee-bee-beeeee . . .8 Go to comments
What a wonderful game to watch. Ireland were immense, Crowley settled in nicely at 10 the longer the game went on. Don't write France off yet, they'll be back and will still be hard to beat this year.1 Go to comments
Dupond here DuPont there, I think Les Bleues should have enough talent to side a competitive team …. pretty disappointing display yesterday …. Ireland on a about the same level as in their QF loss against the All Blacks (nowhere near the clinical brilliance as in the pool games vs Boks or Scotland), but that was enough to destroy an uneven France33 Go to comments
This one’s tough to call. Let’s have a look at games played since 1991… 😳3 Go to comments
Seems like Ireland has a future after Sexton, but france seem to not spark without Du pont? They will need to work in that, what happens if he gets badly injured before a world cup or something33 Go to comments
Surprised there's no mention of Jac Morgan. Wonderful player in an average side with Wales.3 Go to comments
Various rules are being tried in the 6N to “speed up the game”. World rugby is on it. For like the last 30 years. I’d focus on coaching against high tackles and mastering the current rules before pushing to make other changes. Stoppages for high tackles, getting yellows and reds, slows the game down and ruins the tempo of the game. Also, costs you games. In England, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) has introduced a mandating that all tackles must be made at the waist and below. Similarly, South Africa has implemented tackle safety law changes for school and club rugby. These adjustments specify that tackles in open play must be made at the base of the sternum or below. The changes also address the actions of the ball carrier in open play, specifying a “safe zone” between the sternum and mid-thigh accessible to the tackler and prohibiting the ball carrier from entering contact headfirst with the body fully bent and horizontal.3 Go to comments
Gordon…….”Give him the back-up he knows he can rely on. Give him a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” I first read your article this morning, Nick. I had just finished watching that incredible game down in Marseilles, where another young 10, Jack Crowley, had played his part, not always perfect, in what is probably Ireland’s greatest win over France. As I read your words on Carter Gordon, I thought of the pathway this young player has followed, compared to that of Jack Crowley. Crowley, born in Innishannon in West Cork, has always had a strong system to guide him in the game of rugby. First Bandon Rugby Club, then Bandon Grammar School, and into senior rugby with with Cork Constitution, one of Munster and Ireland’s great clubs. From there he moved into the Munster professional system. Thus he has always had “…….the back-up he knows he can rely on. ……..a club with a chance of winning something, and coaches who know how to maximise his growth.” Especially the latter ! Carter Gordon’s path is less easy to research from my laptop. He was born, like Crowley, in a small rural town, Nambour, a sugar town in Qld. Gordon says in one peice I found “ And like from a young age, with my old man, my family, my little brother plays Australia Under 20s … we’re a Rugby-mad household. And playing professionally was always a goal as a kid. I’ve never really got into rugby league or AFL or anything like that. I played some touch on the side and some summer sports.” He did finish his schooling at the powerful Brisbane Boys College, where he would have had top class coaching. Post school Gordon played for the Wests club in Brisbane, had some time training with the Qld. Reds, and then on to the Rebels in Melbourne. So Gordon’s path has been very different to that of Jack Crowley. But for this year at least, if Gordon is selected in the WB’s squad, he will come under the influence of a world class coach, Joe Schmidt, and without doubt, a very strong coaching team. At 22, Gordon is two years younger than Crowley. I wonder if at 24 years of age, Carter Gordon and Jack Crowley will face each other playing for their countries ? I hope so !21 Go to comments
Great start to test rugby for the year. Well done Ireland. Another GS in the making.1 Go to comments