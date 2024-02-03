Wales player ratings vs Scotland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Wales player ratings: There’s no other way to say it. This was truly a game of two halves. Wales were dreadful in the first. Arguably their worst 40 minute performance under Warren Gatland throughout his multiple tenures. They couldn’t pass, catch or kick with any authority. They were throwing their toys and coughing up penalties. They should have been buried.

The second half kicked off with a Duhan van der Merwe try that promised a rout. It only set up a grandstand comeback for the ages as Wales, imbued with a spirit that had previously been lacking, rallied for one of the almighty counter punches in the tournament’s history.

These ratings below take into account the dross of the first half as well as the heroics of the second. Scores of two were morphed into sixes. Fours became eights. There really should be two separate reports. Instead you’ll find a contentious set of numbers that are glib encapsulations of a blistering advert for our sport.

15 – Cameron Winnett – 6

Showed spirit on defence but was mostly starved of the ball, even in the second when he provided more pressure on kick-chases and energy with supporting runs. Made a team high 126 metres with ball in hand and didn’t miss any of his four tackle attempts.

14 – Josh Adams – 3

You’d expect a degree of maturity from the second-most capped player in the side. There was none on show when Adams petulantly threw the ball into the crowd to give away a stupid penalty in the first half. If only that was his only blight on his record. Couldn’t get anywhere near a high kick, was turned over twice in the first in the first half and lacked grunt on the rare ball he saw.

13 – Owen Watkins – 4

Was found floundering on defence for much of his fist half. Battled in the carry, failing to punch holes in midfield. Would have benefited from more composure around him but he didn’t do enough to warrant positive score in a sea of rubbish.

12 – Nick Tompkins – 3

One of the poorer performances in red. His first act was to get bounced off the ball by a rampaging Sione Tuipulotu who was everything that Tompkins was not. The Welsh inside centre was guilty on defence when he got sucked down the wrong line for Duhan van der Merwe’s first try and also spilled the ball in contact as Wales were building down the other end. Replaced by Mason Grady on 52 minutes.

11 – Rio Dyer – 7

On the receiving end of an overlap and was clinical with a finish near the touchline to bag a try. But needed to offer more when chasing kicks early doors. Looked dangerous from broken play. Not quite the replacement for “who-Know-Who, but made the loss a little more bearable.

Points Flow Chart Scotland win +1 Time in lead 0 Mins in lead 76 0% % Of Game In Lead 95% 25% Possession Last 10 min 75% 0 Points Last 10 min 0

10 – Sam Costelow – 1

Unfortunately, this was a dismal show from the Welsh pivot. A spate of aimless kicks from well behind the gainline not only gifted Scotland with easy ball but denied his chasers any hope of retrieving it. Struggled on defence – missing three tackles in the first half alone – and seemed to lack the appetite for the physical side of the game. Failed onnjuust about every metric.

9 – Gareth Davies – 4

Tidy when asked to clean up in the back field and performed (most) of the basics well, but could not provide any spark. His performance was summed up when he caught a stray Corey Domachowski foot at the back of a ruck to give up an easy turnover. Subbed for Tomos Williams at half-time.

1 – Corey Domachowski – 6

Won a scrum penalty which at least had the potential to turn the tide in the first half. Caught the sharp end of George Turner’s hip when he got his head in the wrong place. One of a few Welsh players who left with his reputation intact at half time.

2 – Ryan Elias – 1

A horror show. Five missed line-out throws – including four in a row – in the first half meant Wales couldn’t get a toe-hold in the match. Made 10 tackles while only missing one, but that is not what’s going to be referenced tomorrow morning. A truly disastrous 40 minutes before he was hooked for Elliot Dee.

3 – Leon Brown – 5

Offered ballast in the front row. Not exemplary, not dreadful. In a chaotic match, some mundanity was welcome. Replaced early in the first half by Keiron Assiratti.

Set Plays 4 Scrums 9 75% Scrum Win % 44% 20 Lineout 6 70% Lineout Win % 67% 5 Restarts Received 6 100% Restarts Received Win % 100%

4 – Dafydd Jenkins – 5.5

Should take responsibility for failing to keep his team composed as they capitulated in the first half. Deserves credit for an improved overall show performance in the second. Personally was below par, knocking on in contact and was unable to boss his zone on the pitch. Still, a rousing end to the match will no doubt be used in future team talks.

5 – Adam Beard – 5

Didn’t threaten the highlights reel and was anonymous in the first half. Was always going to contribute more to the game once his team got on the front foot and so he did.

6 – James Botham – 6

Scored a try from the back of a well-worked rolling maul. Offered some grunt around the tight channels with six tackles from as many attempts. Subbed for Teddy Williams immediately after dotting down on 49 minutes.

7 – Tommy Reffell – 8

Wales’ best player in the first half – though in an admittedly shallow pool – he continued into the second. Jackals, tackles and stiff carries. An all-round display that helped reinvigorate his team.

8 – Aaron Wainwright – 8.5

A disastrous first half was eviscerated by a cracking performance in the second. It was hist try – Wales’ third – that caused panic in the Scottish ranks and made the home crowd believe. Barnstorming runs and aggression round the ruck. Where was he for the opening 40 minutes?

16 – Elliot Dee – 7

Found his mark at the line-out to get Wales’ maul rolling for their opening try, so was an immediate upgrade on Elias. Was accurate again for a try later on but missed his jumper at a crucial juncture late the piece.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.6 10 Entries Avg. Points Scored 4 6 Entries

17 – Kemlsey Mathias – N/A

18 – Keiron Assiratti – 6

Didn’t flinch in the set-piece. Made sure Wales didn’t take a back step as they pressed forward towards an unforgettable finale.

19 – Teddy Williams – 6

Strong carry to help get go-forward for Dyer’s try. Injected much needed heft in the tight five.

20 – Alex Mann – 7

It was his try that really placed Welsh cats amongst Scottish pheasants. But he offered more than just a five pointer with six meaty carries for 22 metres and bruising clearouts.

21 – Tomos Williams – 8.5

His introduction coincided with Wales’ revival. A commanding, conducting performance that almost orchestrated one of the most staggering comeback wins of all time. One wonders what might have been if he’d started.

22 – Ioan Lloyd – 8

Fair play to the lad. Brought on in the first half after Costelow copped a blow to the head and made a permanent replacement in the second, he started off by missing touch with a penalty but followed that up with a buccaneering show, taking the ball to the line and showing spark with some lovely touches.

23 – Mason Grady – 6

Brought on just as Wales were getting through the gears. Provided spark in the midfield but, more crucially, composure on both attack and defence.