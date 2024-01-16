Select Edition

Six Nations

Scotland captain still undecided as Townsend waits on fitness battle

By PA
Gregor Townsend is giving his former captain another week to determine his level of fitness ahead of the Six Nations

Gregor Townsend revealed he is still to decide whether Jamie Ritchie will captain Scotland for the upcoming Six Nations as the Edinburgh back-rower bids to prove his form and fitness ahead of the tournament.

The 27-year-old flanker has led the national team since succeeding Stuart Hogg in the role for the 2022 summer tour of South America but has been hindered by injury since the World Cup last autumn.

It was notable when Townsend announced his 39-man squad for the tournament on Tuesday afternoon that nobody was listed as skipper.

Finn Russell and Marcus Smith give their thoughts on Netflix’s new Six Nations rugby documentary
Video Spacer
Finn Russell and Marcus Smith give their thoughts on Netflix’s new Six Nations rugby documentary

Ritchie was sidelined for a month after the World Cup due to a shoulder injury sustained in the first half of the pool-stage defeat by Ireland in October. After returning in mid-November for six Edinburgh matches, the back-rower suffered a jaw injury in the win over Glasgow on 30 December.

Ritchie is due to return in Friday’s United Rugby Championship match away to Scarlets but, with intense competition among the Scotland flankers, Townsend indicated that he has a fight on his hands to ensure he starts the opening match away to Wales with the armband.

“Jamie’s got a challenge this week,” said Townsend. “I believe he’s going to be fit and available to play which is a bonus and he’s just got to put his best foot forward in the game on Friday night.

“He’ll be one of the favourites to be captain, but we’ll leave that decision until after the weekend.”

Glasgow back-rower Rory Darge has been named in the squad despite a knee injury that could keep him out until the end of February.

“Friday will be the three-week mark since his injury and a series of tests will be conducted then so we’ll have a clearer picture of whether he has a chance for the opening couple of weekends, and let’s hope that’s the case,” said Townsend.

Former England prop Alec Hepburn is one of four uncapped players in the squad. The 29-year Exeter loosehead, who won six caps under Eddie Jones in 2018, has completed his three-year stand-down period to switch allegiance to the nation of his father’s birth.

“He’s a very good player,” said Townsend. “I spoke to him about 18 months ago and had a couple of really good conversations with him but at that time he wasn’t prepared to commit to Scotland.

“But he’s always spoken about playing for Scotland and things have opened up for him now with the new law change.

“I’ve been really impressed with him the last two weeks. I was down at Exeter’s game against Northampton and he played really well off the bench and then he played very well at the weekend there against Glasgow.”

Leicester tighthead Will Hurd, Sale winger Arron Reed – both 24 – and 22-year-old Edinburgh back Harry Paterson are the other three new additions to Townsend’s squad.

Northampton back Rory Hutchinson, Edinburgh lock Glen Young, Gloucester stand-off Adam Hastings, Bath back-rower Josh Bayliss, and Glasgow backs Kyle Rowe and Stafford McDowall are among those who have been added who did not go to the World Cup.

The most notable absentees from the squad are experienced trio Hamish Watson, Rory Sutherland and Chris Harris – all of whom played for the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021 – as well as hooker Dave Cherry, who departed the World Cup squad in September after falling down stairs at the team hotel in Nice on a day off.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Clive 23 minutes ago
Jamie George to captain England in Owen Farrell's absence - report

Another Cheat cos of course they don’t have discipline or attitude issues.

1 Go to comments
C
Clive 25 minutes ago
South African-born No8 Ross Vintcent makes Italy Six Nations squad

Nearly gave away the Glasgow game, hugely talented, pace to burn but needs more experience.

1 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 42 minutes ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

What is the net effect of key Boks playing in Japan rather than Europe? I have a sense that Japan is becoming an increasingly useful place to mitigate some of the burnout risks associated with the timing of seasons. Better on the bodies too. And, is the world league idea not going to assist with reconfiguring seasons across the NH and SH? But over and above this, is the answer not going to be around making players ineligible for provincial duty in SA as we are already seeing at the moment? I don’t know the answers. Asking for a friend. Hardly panic stations imho.

17 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Gregor Townsend names four uncapped players in Scotland Six Nations squad

given gus warr hasn’t been named, does that mean he’s in contention for england?

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 5 hours ago
Details announced of historic first-ever Women's British and Irish Lions tour

Journalists should inform us how the funding is completed for Women’s rugby. Is women’s rugby self funding or are they reliant on taking money from men’s rugby. This is controversial but it is a relevant question. My rugby club at Level 6/7 had the infrastructure built on the men’s game for over 80 years. Over 25 years ago we were encouraged by the RFU to start girl’s and women’s rugby. So far so good. However no subs came from the girls or women whereas men had to pay to play rugby. Further the demands for “better” changing facilities, new showers, new kit and the club bar to be open for them keeps coming. But they hardly drink so the bar loses money by staying open for the women. I wonder whether womens rugby is still largely subsidised by mens rugby at the elite levels. This is a conversation that needs to be had.

1 Go to comments
M
Marius 5 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

I would have loved to see Ritchie play under Razor. The games Ritchie performed well, our forwards either dominated or matched the opposition. That was not the case in the RWC final and the Twick thrashing by that same team.

15 Go to comments
N
Nigel 9 hours ago
Grave questions loom for southern hemisphere nations in 2024

Very naive artical from GP with regards to SA. With WR still enforcing (and increasingly so) their mandate that all their officials protect and molly coddle SA rugby teams in all forms of the game against international opponents) SA must be left to sleep in the bed they made. They fled from Super Rugby with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and now the clown Erasmus is crying wolf about too much rugby for the mediocre journeymen that SA churn out en masse. Stupid is as stupid does but when you have the sport's governing body ensuring (through increasingly more desperate and embarrassing protective measures) it's easy to see why he bkeats so. Hell, another pathetic, laughable social media cry baby dump can’t be far away.

17 Go to comments
E
Een twee drie 9 hours ago
‘Eddie had a plan’: Wallaby on ‘shock’ World Cup omission of Quade Cooper

Eddie’s plan was to pick a young team who would do what he said/not challenge him and pick up on the fact that he was doing a half-arsed job while he bided his time before starting his new job lined up after the WC in Japan. Maybe if Aus got lucky and surprised at the WC (bonus) he’d have stuck around… Where’d I put my tinfoil hat? Oh, there it is… Eddie’s integrity is sadly questionable.

4 Go to comments
s
swivel 9 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Having 5 out 6 international 10s like in 2010/11 is a luxury. Having 3 is a need.

15 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 10 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

The author is over the top in his critique as usual but we can't afford to blow up our domestic game for a few players, let's alone on one who is good rather than great and has made a conscious decision not to be an All Black.

15 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
‘We let our country down’: Donaldson opens up on Wallabies' World Cup exit

Go away Donaldson. You were part of the problem. Too many second rate Tah players getting an undeserved leg up from fellow Tah Jones.

1 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Why Quade Santini Cooper will go down as a Wallabies great

Come on bitter and twisted kiwi haters. You know you want to ha ha.

1 Go to comments
D
Dbnrugga 10 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Ben finding blame wherever he can. Poor man. Springboks pumped them all over the field and missed opportunities too. AB try was a blatant knock forward too, game wasn't even close. 4X🏆 . Thanks for participating.

15 Go to comments
D
David 12 hours ago
Richie Mo'unga is a luxury, not a need, for the All Blacks

Dan Carter was a luxury but Mo is tourist class. At a time when world No 10s are at a low ebb Mo hardly shines above the others. He was not even the best 10 at Super level in 2022 and has had two goes at World Cups, with little impact.

15 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 12 hours ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

So many sad Europeans still crying themselves to sleep because the Boks CONSISTENTLY better them 🤣🤣 how many world cups have france and ireland won again? Maybe make a semi final at least before coming here all tough 😂😂

67 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 18 hours ago
'Natural leader' Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2024

I wonder if this is to reduce the mental loading on Papali'i to get him back to his best? Or if Cotter thinks he can get the best out of Tuipulotu (or just because of Tuipulotu’s mana within the team and supporters)? Tuipulotu has never really achieved his potential. Tuipulotu and A Ioane are arguably part of the reason why the Blues fail in the big; heaps of potential but not 80 minute players. Both had multiple chances in the All Blacks, but couldn’t perform well enough to become permanent fixtures.

1 Go to comments
J
Joe 21 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

Health-permitting, I’d throw Pari Pari Parkinson into this mix, as we need some new giants in our second row to compete with top nations, and he’s always had cruel luck when playing impressively! I also think if Zarn Sullivan gets his chance in the flyhalf role, he has all the tools (and a fine left boot) to consider as a long-term successor.

12 Go to comments
k
karin 22 hours ago
Siya Kolisi hopeful 'misunderstood' Owen Farrell will join Racing 92

Does this sussie kolisi think he owns French rugby now . You are just there to play . Not comment and hope .. that’s the coaches job . .

13 Go to comments
k
karin 23 hours ago
Six candidates to make an All Blacks comeback in 2024

ALL ALL BLACKS ARE JUST FIINE

12 Go to comments
k
karin 23 hours ago
Teenage sensation Posolo Tuilagi ineligible for France

Any All Black is good for me 😇

9 Go to comments
