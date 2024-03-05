Sam Cane reportedly out for remainder of League One season with injury

All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s sabbatical in Japan has taken an unfortunate turn with reports the flanker has suffered a back injury that could see him miss the remainder of the League One season.

The All Black flanker is in Japan on a one-year deal with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath, who sit second in their conference but are also facing the loss of Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe.

Cane’s reported injury projects to be a 10-week recovery while Kolbe’s hand injury would suggest a 4-6 week recovery time.

The news was reported on Twitter by Japan-based reporter Rich Freeman.

“Sungoliath having some bad luck with their imports,” Freeman said. “Gareth Anscombe forced to leave club before playing a game and I am now hearing on the grapevine that Sam Cane could be out for 10 weeks (back) and Cheslin Kolbe for 4-6 weeks (hand).”

Cane is no stranger to back injuries, having missed the opening two contests of the Rugby World Cup with an issue in that realm. The 32-year-old also broke his neck in 2018.

A 10-week recovery would see Cane healthy in mid-May, just under two months out from the All Blacks’ opening Test against England on July 6.

Kolbe would return within the season should his recovery go as planned, with no threat to his international aspirations in 2024.

At the time of his last back injury, Cane spoke on the nature of the problem and how frustrating they can be, with those feelings heightened after being ruled out of the World Cup opener.

“Incredibly frustrated. I’d been looking forward to that game for a long time,” Cane said of the loss to France after returning off the bench in the All Blacks’ round three win over Italy.

“Back troubles can kind of pop up out of nowhere sometimes and it can be quite frustrating. Sometimes they can come right quickly and other times they can linger and cause issues.

“Unfortunately for me, it was just lingering and as I would increase my training load it would flare up a little bit again. Never really badly but enough to be frustrating.”