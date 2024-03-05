Crusaders bolster injury-hit fullback stocks with return of Johnny McNicholl

The Crusaders have brought in another Welsh international fullback to help ease the burden of losing All Black Will Jordan as well as Leigh Halfpenny, bringing back former Crusader Johnny McNicholl.

ADVERTISEMENT

McNicholl was a member of the club from 2014-16, earning 39 caps before departing for Scarlets where he donned a different red on over 120 occasions.

The outside back’s form was recognised in 2020 when he was called into the Wales team and earned an international debut against France in the Six Nations.

The 33-year-old returns to the club he began his professional career with to help cover for his former Scarlets teammate Halfpenny, who suffered a chest injury in his pre-season debut for the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions.

“I’m really looking forward to running out in front of the home crowd again, I didn’t think I’d get that opportunity again so yeah, it’s pretty special,” McNicholl said.

“It’s also great for me and my family to be coming back home after a decent stint overseas.”

Fijian Drua Crusaders All Stats and Data

Chay Fihaki has stepped into the 15 jersey with the injury crisis at the position and will be McNicholl’s direct competition for the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crusaders coach Rob Penney said he was “thrilled to welcome Johnny back.”

“Johnny’s a top-notch operator with proven experience and like any good fullback, he has the potential to produce magic from anywhere on the field,” Penney said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him back in the colours in 2024.”