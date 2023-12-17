Select Edition

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding Owen Farrell deal

The 'mega' thing Sale love about 19-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour

Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

Tom James lands suspension for striking during cup clash

It's time South Africans come to the party in Europe

Silver linings for Welsh teams but European struggles a sign of the times

'The bigger the behemoth, the closer to silverware you get'

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

Latest Comments

The most hotly contested jerseys in Super Rugby Pacific 2024
C
Carlin 3 hours ago

The Crusaders also have Owen Franks to add to their prop stocks. That’s 5 former or current All Black props in their squad. I would go with Joe Moody and Fletcher Newell to start with with. Moody will be relatively fresh after some injury lay-offs and has a large amount of experience. Newell is a good in general play and is handy at set piece.

Go to comments More News
Quade Cooper return marred after just 11 minutes
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago

Quade is a boofhead. Like little Nigel here

Go to comments More News
Referees confirmed for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Rounds 4 & 5

By Rugby365
Zach Mercer getting sent off by referee Andrew Brace - PA

The referees for Rounds Three and Four of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been confirmed. The return of EPCR’s tournaments with qualification for the knockout stages on the line will see Ireland’s Chris Busby taking charge of the key Champions Cup, Pool One clash between in-form Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Saracens next Sunday, January 14.

The Round Three meeting of Union Bordeaux-Bègles – one of only three teams with a maximum 10 points to date – and the reigning Premiership champions at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Matthew Carley of England has been appointed for the head-to-head between Stade Toulousain, also with a maximum return from their opening fixtures, and Ulster Rugby at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, January 13, while Italy’s Andrea Piardi will be in the middle the following day when Bath – who like Stade Toulousain have 10 points in Pool Two – host Racing 92 at the Recreation Ground.

On Saturday, January 13, England’s Christophe Ridley will referee unbeaten Leinster’s Pool Four confrontation with Stade Francais Paris at Lansdowne Road.

Andrew Brace of Ireland will be in charge when Leicester Tigers, who like Leinster have nine points in Pool Four, travel to face the holders Stade Rochelais at Stade Marcel-Deflandre on Sunday, January 14.

The two unbeaten teams in Pool Three, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints, who host Glasgow Warriors and Aviron Bayonnais respectively, will have their Round Three matches refereed by France’s Pierre Brousset and Mike Adamson of Scotland.

The Challenge Cup gets underway again on Friday, January 12, and France’s Tual Trainini has been appointed for the Pool Two meeting of Newcastle Falcons and Benetton at Kingston Park, while Morné Ferreira of South Africa will be in the middle when the Ospreys are up against Perpignan in Swansea also in Pool Two on the same day.

The fixture between Pool One leaders, the Cheetahs, and Section Paloise at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam will be refereed by Scotland’s Hollie Davidson.

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding reported Owen Farrell signing

Top 14 outfit Racing 92 have wasted no time in issuing a statement regarding reports that England captain Owen Farrell has signed a deal with them from next season.

