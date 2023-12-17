Referees confirmed for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Rounds 4 & 5

The referees for Rounds Three and Four of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been confirmed. The return of EPCR’s tournaments with qualification for the knockout stages on the line will see Ireland’s Chris Busby taking charge of the key Champions Cup, Pool One clash between in-form Union Bordeaux-Bègles and Saracens next Sunday, January 14.

The Round Three meeting of Union Bordeaux-Bègles – one of only three teams with a maximum 10 points to date – and the reigning Premiership champions at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Matthew Carley of England has been appointed for the head-to-head between Stade Toulousain, also with a maximum return from their opening fixtures, and Ulster Rugby at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, January 13, while Italy’s Andrea Piardi will be in the middle the following day when Bath – who like Stade Toulousain have 10 points in Pool Two – host Racing 92 at the Recreation Ground.

On Saturday, January 13, England’s Christophe Ridley will referee unbeaten Leinster’s Pool Four confrontation with Stade Francais Paris at Lansdowne Road.

Andrew Brace of Ireland will be in charge when Leicester Tigers, who like Leinster have nine points in Pool Four, travel to face the holders Stade Rochelais at Stade Marcel-Deflandre on Sunday, January 14.

The two unbeaten teams in Pool Three, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints, who host Glasgow Warriors and Aviron Bayonnais respectively, will have their Round Three matches refereed by France’s Pierre Brousset and Mike Adamson of Scotland.

The Challenge Cup gets underway again on Friday, January 12, and France’s Tual Trainini has been appointed for the Pool Two meeting of Newcastle Falcons and Benetton at Kingston Park, while Morné Ferreira of South Africa will be in the middle when the Ospreys are up against Perpignan in Swansea also in Pool Two on the same day.

The fixture between Pool One leaders, the Cheetahs, and Section Paloise at the NRCA Stadium in Amsterdam will be refereed by Scotland’s Hollie Davidson.