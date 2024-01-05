Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding reported Owen Farrell signing

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
14 - 22
FT
3 - 24
FT
20 - 29
FT
18 - 20
FT
36 - 42
FT
19 - 10
FT
14 - 14
FT
24 - 23
FT
27 - 12
FT
34 - 30
FT
45 - 0
FT
Today
07:30
Today
10:00
Today
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding Owen Farrell deal

4

The 'mega' thing Sale love about 19-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour

5

Why Smith needs a bodyguard and a footballer to thrive for England

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'No team wins without a sense of itself. No team prospers without a good bit of fight in it.'

Steve Borthwick has tweaked his coaching team ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, emboldened by a strong showing in France

Six Nations News

RFU unveil latest developments with imminent hybrid contracts

Exeter break silence on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's international future

Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?

Mako Vunipola available for Six Nations opener despite hefty ban

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

The most hotly contested jerseys in Super Rugby Pacific 2024
C
Carlin 3 hours ago

The Crusaders also have Owen Franks to add to their prop stocks. That’s 5 former or current All Black props in their squad. I would go with Joe Moody and Fletcher Newell to start with with. Moody will be relatively fresh after some injury lay-offs and has a large amount of experience. Newell is a good in general play and is handy at set piece.

Go to comments More News
Quade Cooper return marred after just 11 minutes
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago

Quade is a boofhead. Like little Nigel here

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding reported Owen Farrell signing

By Josh Raisey
Owen Farrell/ PA

Top 14 outfit Racing 92 have wasted no time in issuing a statement regarding reports that England captain Owen Farrell has signed a deal with them from next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial report was released by French outlet Midi Olympique, who backtracked from originally confirming his move at the end of the season to emphasise that he is only ‘close’ to signing.

In response, the Parisian outfit have denied any agreement with Farrell. The statement reads (translated by Google): “Racing 92 is regularly under the aegis of numerous speculations concerning movements within its workforce. We are delighted with the appeal of our club Racing 92. However, we deny any agreement concerning the English player Owen Farrell.”

This is not the first time this week that a Top 14 club have responded to reports of an England giant making a move across the English Channel, as Toulon shot down reports that Courtney Lawes would be joining them at the end of the season, insisting they have not made any contact with him.

Conversely, Racing have not necessarily denied having any discussions with Farrell, rather they have simply denied reaching an agreement with him. That means a move to the French capital for the 112-cap England international is not off the table.

Farrell confirmed in November that he would be stepping down from international duty for the upcoming Six Nations and England’s summer tour, leaving plenty of people to speculate what the future holds for him on the Test scene. These reports today may have provided the clearest indication over Farrell’s international future, and, if anything, Racing’s statement suggests that a move to La Defense Arena is more than a possibility.

In the meantime, Farrell is set to start and captain the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions tomorrow against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Owen Farrell 'very close' to signing two-year Racing 92 deal – report

The Test-level skipper has taken a sabbatical from Steve Borthwick’s England squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations tournament.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne? Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?
Search