Racing 92 swiftly issue veiled statement regarding reported Owen Farrell signing

Top 14 outfit Racing 92 have wasted no time in issuing a statement regarding reports that England captain Owen Farrell has signed a deal with them from next season.

The initial report was released by French outlet Midi Olympique, who backtracked from originally confirming his move at the end of the season to emphasise that he is only ‘close’ to signing.

In response, the Parisian outfit have denied any agreement with Farrell. The statement reads (translated by Google): “Racing 92 is regularly under the aegis of numerous speculations concerning movements within its workforce. We are delighted with the appeal of our club Racing 92. However, we deny any agreement concerning the English player Owen Farrell.”

This is not the first time this week that a Top 14 club have responded to reports of an England giant making a move across the English Channel, as Toulon shot down reports that Courtney Lawes would be joining them at the end of the season, insisting they have not made any contact with him.

Conversely, Racing have not necessarily denied having any discussions with Farrell, rather they have simply denied reaching an agreement with him. That means a move to the French capital for the 112-cap England international is not off the table.

Farrell confirmed in November that he would be stepping down from international duty for the upcoming Six Nations and England’s summer tour, leaving plenty of people to speculate what the future holds for him on the Test scene. These reports today may have provided the clearest indication over Farrell’s international future, and, if anything, Racing’s statement suggests that a move to La Defense Arena is more than a possibility.

In the meantime, Farrell is set to start and captain the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions tomorrow against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.