TOP 14

Racing 92 star arrested over assault of partner as she held child

By Ian Cameron
Bath's English wing Joe Cokanasiga (C) clashes with Racing92's Fijian wing Vinaya Habosi (R) as he unsuccessfully attempts to score a try during the European Rugby Champions Cup pool 2 match between Bath and Racing 92 at The Rec in Bath, south-west England on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Racing 92 and Fiji wing Vinaya Habosi has been taken into police custody in France following allegations of domestic violence.

Reports from France state that Habosi is accused of physically assaulting his partner in an incident that reportedly occurred while she was holding their baby.

Habosi allegedly pushed his partner – causing both her and the baby to fall. The situation is alleged to have escalated further when he then punched her in the back of the head.

The club statement reads: “Racing 92 has taken note of the facts alleged against its player Vinaya Habosi. Pending further information from the competent authorities, Racing 92 will refrain from any further comment.”

If found guilty it is likely that his contract with Stuart Lancaster’s Parisian side will be terminated.

Habosi made his international debut for Fiji in 2022. He previously played for Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, where he gained recognition as one of the standout performers. He joined Racing 92 in the Top 14 league in 2023.

At the international level, he has earned several caps for Fiji to date and featured during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Related

Newcastle Falcons suffer triple injury and address Callum Chick rumours

Newcastle Falcons, desperate to erase the memory of a winless Gallagher Premiership campaign last season, have suffered a triple injury blow in the build-up to their opening clash with Bristol Bears at Kingston Park on Friday night.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

2 Comments
R
RC 1 day ago

This article fails to mention that Habosi was already accused of domestic violence in Fiji back when he was playing for the Drua. Absolutely disgusting behavior, I hope he is properly prosecuted this time.

T
Teddy 1 day ago

Classy

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 25 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 33 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 38 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
