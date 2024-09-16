Racing 92 star arrested over assault of partner as she held child

Racing 92 and Fiji wing Vinaya Habosi has been taken into police custody in France following allegations of domestic violence.

Reports from France state that Habosi is accused of physically assaulting his partner in an incident that reportedly occurred while she was holding their baby.

Habosi allegedly pushed his partner – causing both her and the baby to fall. The situation is alleged to have escalated further when he then punched her in the back of the head.

The club statement reads: “Racing 92 has taken note of the facts alleged against its player Vinaya Habosi. Pending further information from the competent authorities, Racing 92 will refrain from any further comment.”

If found guilty it is likely that his contract with Stuart Lancaster’s Parisian side will be terminated.

Habosi made his international debut for Fiji in 2022. He previously played for Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, where he gained recognition as one of the standout performers. He joined Racing 92 in the Top 14 league in 2023.

At the international level, he has earned several caps for Fiji to date and featured during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

