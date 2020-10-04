10:08am, 04 October 2020

South Africa’s depth at scrumhalf is bursting at the seams, especially after the performance from one of the country’s most promising players on Saturday – writes Warren Fortune. Sanele Nohamba, 21, grabbed his opportunity with both hands during the scrappy Springbok Showdown with a confident display in the No.9 jersey for the victorious Green Team.

Standing 5’5 and weighing in at just 69kg, his service from the breakdowns was crisp and his kicking game was accurate and effective in open play.

Nohamba also showed glimpses of how dangerous he can be with ball in hand with his neat grubber playing a big role in a penalty try for the Green team in the first half.

The Sharks scrumhalf clearly outplayed his opposite number, Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, for large periods while they were both on the field.

However, Nohamba was also helped by a dominant pack in the first half and the experienced Elton Jantjies.

“He was really good,” said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who played with Nohamba in the Green team on Saturday. “He’s got a lot of energy and one thing I like about him is that he is not scared to chat and he is not scared to take control.

“It was good to see him take control with guys like Elton helping him out. He was confident and he enjoyed himself and it was really nice to play with him.

“He is quick, he lets the ball go quickly and it would have been nice to see how he went if we got to the 22 a little bit more often because he is quick off the breakdown.

“I am sure we will see more of him in the Currie Cup where he will stick out and be one of the leaders in the Sharks team.”

Kolisi also highlighted the value of the interaction with the large number of uncapped players among the 50-strong line-up in Cape Town – and additional ‘young guns’ who had spent the week with the teams.

“It was really special for all of us and for me personally to see the young guys,” said Kolisi.

“I wanted to make sure the guys felt welcome and spent some time sitting down with them. It was special to see them perform tonight [Saturday].

“We are in a good place as South African rugby with our talent, but we are a long way off in terms of fitness and match readiness from where we were at the World Cup.”