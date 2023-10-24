Louis Deacon pleased with England team's balance after victory over Canada

England’s 45-12 win over Canada featured four tries off their much-vaunted set piece, but interim head coach Louis Deacon was keen to pass the credit on to his team for executing the well-rehearsed moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be fair, it was the players that delivered that,” he said after the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

“They’ve been outstanding during the week, the preparation has been excellent. It’s very pleasing the way they went around the set piece, there are still some things to work on, mind.”

English captain Marlie Packer was proud of the effort her team showed, which was the Red Roses’ third victory over Canada this season.

“We just needed to keep building, trusting our processes,” she said.

“The way we defended, we want to be tested like that, we don’t want to be running away with score after score in the first half. We want to be tested because that’s what makes us better as a team.”

Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies was the main beneficiary of England’s efficiency, scoring four tries and being named Mastercard Player of the Match.

“I have to give credit to my forwards, set piece is a really important part of this team’s identity,” Atkin-Davies said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone has to be doing their role and nailing their role. Luckily I get to fall over the line at the end of it, but it takes every single forward to get to that moment.”

Atkin-Davies said she would be made to sing on the team bus for scoring four tries, but wasn’t bothered as she was “super proud”.

“I’m often my harshest critic. There’ll still be loads I need to work on from that game, but it was nice to be able to show what I can do. It’s really important for me to go out and perform like I did today.”

Both captain and coach enjoyed the experience under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, for former England lock Deacon it was a return to the place where he’d competed as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was amazing to come back here, I played here during the 2011 World Cup and I have fond memories,” he said.

“For me it was phenomenal. The pitch was lovely, the stadium itself was amazing,” Packer added.

Incoming England head coach John Mitchell joined the side mid-week, with Deacon saying the former All Blacks coach had been in an observational role and to build relationships.

“We’re on a journey as a new coaching team, so we’re learning all the time. What’s pleasing is that there’s balance in our team, we’re not just relying on set piece and maul. We do have that in our game and at times we can show a bit more, but it’s about understanding that balance at the minute.”

England now face New Zealand next weekend in a rematch of last year’s heart-stopping Rugby World Cup final, but Packer said that revenge wasn’t on their minds.

“No, not at all. We’re a totally different group, we’ve definitely grown since last year – not just the players but the coaching staff too. We’re all really looking forward to next week after setting our stall out in these first two matches. We need to back up our performances from those weeks. I don’t think revenge is a thing, we’re going out to play rugby and enjoy it.”