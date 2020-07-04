5:06am, 04 July 2020

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Super Rugby AU clash between the Brumbies and Rebels at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up to date with the latest score, stats and join the conversation from anywhere in the world in our Live Match Centre (click here).

The Brumbies picked up a 39-26 win in their most recent Super Rugby clash with the Rebels, snapping a four-game losing streak against them; they’ll now be looking for back-to-back wins against the Melbourne club for the first time since 2015.

Meanwhile, each of the Rebels’ last 13 Super Rugby games have been won by the team holding the lead at half-time on the day; the Melbourne side have managed three wins in their last four fixtures, including their last two on the bounce.