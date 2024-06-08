Leinster player ratings vs Ulster | 2023/24 URC quarter-finals

Leinster player ratings: Judging by this performance, you would have thought Ulster were the side that had been beaten twice this season and not Leinster.

In truth it was a fairly mediocre performance for much of the eighty minutes from Leo Cullen’s men, but they were saved by Ulster’s near-total incompetency, which meant it was like pushing at an open door.

15. Jimmy O’Brien – 4

A seemingly endless string of errors under the high ball and was caught napping with his clearance kicking by Stuart McCloskey in the 18th minute. Found out of position on occasion too. An afternoon to forget.

14. Jordan Larmour – 6

Larmour tends towards two types of games. One in which he scores multiple tries and terrorises defences, and ones where he has a tendency to fade into the background. This was more the latter – for the first 60 minutes at least. Made plenty of carries but it was mostly for loose change. Killed off Ulster with a well-taken run in 20 minutes from the end.

13. Robbie Henshaw – 6.5

Among a number of blue jerseys that looked a bit distracted in the first 15 minutes before taking Leinster’s opening try against the run of play. Managed to keep Ulster’s centres quiet, though he didn’t have too many chances in attack. Some nice touches as Ulster’s defence disintegrated late on.

12. Jamie Osborne – 7.5

Maybe Osborne’s best outing for Leinster to date, even if he very nearly botched Leinster’s opening try after effectively creating it from a well-taken overlap. Picks lovely running lines and has plenty of time on the ball.

11. James Lowe – 8

After a quiet opening quarter, he took his chance when it came in the 33rd minute, barging his way over two defenders on the way to the line. Controlled the ball really well with his feet for his second.

10. Ross Byrne – 6

A performance that will hardly assuage his critics. Pedestrian when bringing the ball to the line and his kicking out of hand was below standard at times. Kicked well from the tee.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 6

An uncharacteristically workaday performance from JGP, one of a number of Leinster players who didn’t get off the bus. Admittedly improved as the game wore on and there was the odd sprinkle of stardust.

1. Andrew Porter – 7

Got into trainee Ireland tighthead O’Toole at scrum time and didn’t let up. Solid in the loose but nothing spectacular.

2. Dan Sheehan – 6

Is Sheehan having a little bit of a late-season lull? Another passable effort but nothing in comparison to his form in a green jersey over the last nine months.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 7

Furlong was effective in the set-piece and handy in the loose, often acting as an unlikely distributor in the midfield. He was one of the forwards who consistently made ground, even against Ulster forwards’ defensive efforts.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7.5

A meaty, bullocking performance from McCarthy. He may have lacked the athleticism of the two rookie Ulster locks in front of him but he didn’t lack the heft in contact.

5. James Ryan – 7.5

A point to prove here? Put himself about gamely and was a real nuisance for Ulster to deal in all facets of play, stuffing two potential Ulster tries in the space of four minutes in the first half.

6. Ryan Baird – 6

A competent outing from Baird. However, he failed to shine and make the dynamic impact that he is capable of.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Van der Flier was Leinster’s standout forward. His work rate was tireless and he was a constant thorn in Ulster’s side at the breakdown. Never seems to give less than 100 per cent.

8. Caelan Doris – 7

A robust performance from the No.8, who made numerous powerful carries and contributed on the other side of the ball too. Was one of the few forwards who consistently gained ground against Ulster’s defence.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Rónan Kelleher – 5

Kelleher added fresh legs and maintained the set-piece standards when he came on but didn’t have a major impact on the game.

17. Cian Healy – 6

Healy brought experience off the bench and was solid in the scrum but had limited opportunities to influence the match.

18. Michael Ala’alatoa – 6

Has his critics but Ala’alatoa performed his duties well here, particularly in the scrum.

19. Ross Molony – 7

Reaching the end of his Leinster career, Molony helped close out the game with a well-taken try which came after he lost a lineout.

20. Max Deegan – 6

Deegan put in a few strong carries and worked hard defensively.

21. Luke McGrath – 7

McGrath provided quick service and tried to inject pace into the game.

22. Sam Prendergast – 7

A classy but all-too-short cameo from the rookie standoff. His cheeky chip to Deegan was sublime but again, one would have liked to see more of him here with the result pretty much in the can. He needs game time.

23. Ciarán Frawley – 6

Frawley was solid when he came on and there was nothing he could have done about Michael Lowry’s try as he had the angle.